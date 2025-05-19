California Baptist University Earns Spot at World’s Top Architecture Showcase in Venice, Italy with Supernatural Exhibit

California Baptist University (CBU) takes to the global stage with an exhibition at the International Architecture Biennale, a world-renowned platform for artistic and architectural innovation held in Venice, Italy. This exclusive event, in its 19th year, is a beacon for the architectural elite, attracting top talent and visionaries from around the globe.

This year’s theme, Intelligens, invites architects to examine natural, artificial or collective dimensions as solutions to a changing environment. As the largest faith-based architecture and design school in the United States, CBU’s exhibition proposes a fourth dimension: the supernatural.

CBU’s exhibit, titled “Supernatural Intelligens,” explores the interplay between natural and supernatural phenomena within the man-made environment. Developed by CBU’s College of Architecture, Visual Arts and Design (CAVAD), the exhibit features three elements: biological, climatological and cosmological. These elements demonstrate a connection to the overall theme, taking the viewer on a journey to understand how architecture can intertwine with and express spiritual ideas. Developed by faculty with student support, the exhibit uses cutting-edge research and design concepts, utilizing advanced technology to reimagine how design can express, embody and evoke these deep connections.

Involvement in the Architecture Biennale is a highly selective and distinguished honor, marking a significant achievement for any institution. CBU was invited to apply for participation in the Biennale by the European Cultural Center, an organization that partners with institutions on various cultural projects. The application and selection processes are rigorous, emphasizing innovation, relevance to the theme and the potential to contribute meaningfully to the global architecture discourse. CBU joins other prestigious universities, such as Princeton University, exhibiting at the Biennale.

“Debuting our ‘Supernatural Intelligens’ exhibit at the Architecture Biennale positions our faculty and students at the forefront of architectural thought,” said Dirk Dallas, dean of CAVAD. “It’s a testament to our mission of merging faith, truth and beauty in innovative ways that address societal needs.”

Attendees engage with California Baptist University’s “Supernatural Intelligens” exhibit, which explores the intersection of architecture and the supernatural.

Ruhnau Clarke Architects, a Riverside-based architectural firm, partnered with CBU to sponsor the project, highlighting the value of academia-industry partnerships in advancing design research and education.

“CBU’s involvement in the Architecture Biennale is an extraordinary honor and a rare opportunity to share our work on a global stage,” said Keelan Kaiser, director of the architecture program at CBU and one of the faculty members who worked on the project. “’Supernatural Intelligens’ would not have been possible without the collaboration of our sponsor, Ruhnau Clarke Architects. Their support and shared vision were instrumental in bringing this project to life and showcasing how faith-driven design can inspire meaningful conversations about architecture’s role in shaping our world.”

The ‘Supernatural Intelligens’ exhibit is open to the public now through Nov. 23, 2025, at Palazzo Bembo in Venice. Attendees can see firsthand how CBU’s architectural vision bridges the gap between the physical and the divine.