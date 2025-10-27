Jennifer Lopez to Waive YMCA Joining Fees Nov. 1 for San Bernardino Families at Día de los Muertos Event

Following a successful Trunk or Treat event that drew dozens of families in costume last weekend, the San Bernardino Family YMCA is gearing up for its next major community gathering: a Día de los Muertos celebration Saturday, Nov. 1 at 11 AM.

Held at 808 E. 21st St., the celebration invites families to honor loved ones who have passed by bringing photos to display on ofrendas. The free event will include cultural activities, facility tours, and exclusive membership opportunities — including a one-day-only waiver on joining fees.

“We want the Y to be a place where families feel welcome, connected, and empowered,” said Executive Director Jennifer Lopez. “This isn’t just a gym. It’s a safe space where community comes first.”

Community members coming together for a group photo at the event.

Lopez, a San Bernardino native and former participant in the YMCA’s original CAPS after-school program, now leads the organization she grew up in. Appointed executive director in June 2025, Lopez has prioritized accessibility and community engagement.

While it happened to be Lopez’ birthday, she was the one giving out treats and tours of the facility, which features a newly remodeled women’s locker room.

During the Día de los Muertos event, Lopez will personally lead tours of the newly renovated facility, including its indoor pool, weight room, spin studio, basketball gym, and upgraded locker rooms. Families who attend will have the chance to sign up for memberships on the spot — without the standard joining fee.

Lopez emphasized that affordability remains a key focus. Students currently enrolled in the San Bernardino City Unified School District’s Expanded Learning (EXL) after-school program are eligible for a free YMCA youth membership. Additionally, entire families of those students can join for just $15 per month.

“It’s all about access,” Lopez said. “We want to remove the barriers so families can focus on their health and growth — together.”

The upcoming celebration follows a well-attended Trunk or Treat on Oct. 25, where kids dressed as Pikachu, Ninja Turtles, and Minions and gleefully collected candy from 20 decorated vehicles. Lopez, who spent the afternoon chatting with children and parents, celebrated her birthday by waiving membership fees and deepening ties with the community she serves.

“I wanted to spend my birthday doing what I love — serving the community I come from,” she said.

For more information on Saturday’s Día de los Muertos event or to learn about membership options, call the San Bernardino Family YMCA at (909) 881-9622 or visit ymcaeastvalley.org.

As the Trunk or Treat was operating from 11 AM to 1 PM on Oct. 25th, a “Parent and Me Karate Class” was taking place simultaneously in the gym.