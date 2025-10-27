Rialto USD Selects Dr. Alejandro Alvarez as Superintendent Finalist Following 7-Month Search

On Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, at a Special Board of Education meeting, the Rialto Unified School District Board of Education unanimously voted 5-0 to designate Alejandro Alvarez, Ed.D., as the finalist to become the next Superintendent of the District, pending background check and approval of contract. The announcement was shared on Sunday at 2:35 p.m., after the Board of Education reconvened its open session meeting.

Dr. Alejandro Alvarez is expected to lead the Rialto USD as Superintendent, after the formal approval of the Board of Education at the Wednesday, November 12, 2025, school board meeting. The veteran superintendent brings more than 24 years of experience in public education with a deep commitment to student success.

Currently, Dr. Alvarez serves as Superintendent of Bassett Unified School District (BUSD) located in La Puente, in Los Angeles County. Among several of his accomplishments and initiatives at BUSD are leading a district-wide effort to strengthen academic achievement, expand technology access, and build strong partnerships with families and the community.

Before his tenure in Bassett, Dr. Alvarez served as Deputy Superintendent in Compton Unified School District and Associate Superintendent in Fontana Unified School District, where he began his career as a classroom teacher and later advanced through school and district leadership roles. He earned his Doctor of Education in Urban Education and Leadership from the University of Southern California, master’s degrees from Harvard University and Azusa Pacific University, and a bachelor’s degree from the University of California, Riverside.

A veteran of the United States Marine Corps Reserve, Dr. Alvarez is recognized for his collaborative leadership, commitment to equity, and conviction that every student deserves access to an inspiring and empowering education.

Since March 2025, Dr. Judy D. White, former Moreno Valley and Riverside County Superintendent of Schools Superintendent has led the District as an interim superintendent, while the Board of Education has meticulously begun the process for the search.

A State and nationally recognized District, RUSD is also the largest employer in the City with more than 3,536 employees. The District serves approximately 23,500 students across 31 schools, encompassing the Cities of Rialto, Colton, San Bernardino, Lytle Creek, and Fontana.