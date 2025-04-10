University Police Department Earns IACLEA Accreditation

The Cal State San Bernardino University Police Department (UPD) has earned accreditation from the International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators (IACLEA), the leading authority for campus public safety, the accrediting body has announced.

“We congratulate the California State University, San Bernardino Police Department on achieving IACLEA accreditation, a unique distinction among campus police and public safety agencies,” said IACLEA President L. Angela Webb, associate vice president of public safety at Rhodes College. “The men and women protecting your campus have proven through policy and practice the commitment to operate at the highest level of the profession.”

The UPD demonstrated to outside, impartial experts its compliance with national best-practice standards that denote current best practices in the profession, the IACLEA said. Fewer than 100 agencies have earned this distinctive recognition.

“I am immensely proud of our University Police Department for achieving accreditation from the International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators,” said Tomás D. Morales, CSUSB president. “This distinction is a testament to the department’s unwavering dedication to safety, professionalism and service. Their commitment to national best practices and continual improvement ensures that our campus community is protected by one of the finest university police forces in the country. I commend Chief has and the entire UPD team for this outstanding achievement.”

IACLEA accreditation signifies an agency’s ongoing commitment to excellence and state-of-the-art performance in every aspect of its operations. The standards guide the recruitment, selection, training and professional development of agency personnel and overall agency operations.

Among the many benefits of accreditation are increased accountability from agency personnel and the agency as a whole and a commitment to continuous improvement to maintain excellent operations.

“Achieving IACLEA accreditation is a tremendous honor and a reflection of the hard work and dedication of every member of our department,” Guttierez said. “It represents our steadfast commitment to the highest standards of campus public safety and our mission to serve and protect the CSUSB community with integrity, accountability and professionalism. This recognition affirms that our policies and practices meet – and in many cases exceed – national best practices, and we will continue striving to lead with excellence in all that we do.”

The UPD prepared for the onsite assessment that took place in January by updating policies and operations, ensuring the public had the opportunity to provide comments to the outside assessors, and hosting assessors on site. The agency will seek re-accreditation in four years.

Guttierez will be recognized for this significant achievement during IACELA’s Annual Conference & Exposition in June 2025.