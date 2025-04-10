Assemblymember Ramos’s Bill to Protect Native Students’ Right to Wear Tribal Regalia at Graduation Approved by Education Committee

Schools would be prohibited from creating any process that would discourage or prevent Native American students from displaying any tribal adornment or ceremonial regalia at graduation ceremonies under a bill approved unanimously today by the Assembly Education Committee. Assemblymember James C. Ramos (D-San Bernardino) introduced the bill, AB 1369.

“Despite existing legislation and constitutional protections to allow students to wear traditional tribal regalia at graduation ceremonies, Native American youth and their families continue to face obstacles and challenges. Graduation ceremonies are a time for young people, their families and tribal communities to share pride and joy in a major accomplishment. AB 1369 adds clarity to current law so that students’ and families’ celebration is not marred by unnecessary turmoil,” Ramos said. He noted that regalia might include items such as eagle feathers or beading and represent culture and religion

In 2018, the Legislature took action to protect student rights by passing AB 1248 (Chapter 804, Statutes of 2018). That bill stated, “A pupil may wear traditional tribal regalia or recognized objects of religious of cultural significance as an adornment at school graduation ceremonies.” Despite this language, school districts continue to tell Native American students they cannot wear tribal regalia.

In 2021, the legislature passed Ramos’s AB 945 (Chapter 285, Statutes of 2021) which established a task force that would provide education leaders with policy, procedure, and best practices recommendations for the implementation of AB 1284.

California Indian Legal Services and the Tule River Indian Tribe are the AB 1369 sponsors, and it is also supported by the Fresno Unified School District, ACLU California Action, Habematolel Pomo of Upper Lake and Indigenous Justice.

AB 1369 will next go to the Assembly Judiciary Committee.