April 11, 2025

IE COMMUNITY NEWS

El Chicano, Colton Courier, Rialto Record

Assemblymember Ramos’s Bill to Protect Native Students’ Right to Wear Tribal Regalia at Graduation Approved by Education Committee

2 min read
13 hours ago Community News

Schools would be prohibited from creating any process that would discourage or prevent Native American students from displaying any tribal adornment or ceremonial regalia at graduation ceremonies under a bill approved unanimously today by the Assembly Education Committee. Assemblymember James C. Ramos (D-San Bernardino) introduced the bill, AB 1369.

“Despite existing legislation and constitutional protections to allow students to wear traditional tribal regalia at graduation ceremonies, Native American youth and their families continue to face obstacles and challenges. Graduation ceremonies are a time for young people, their families and tribal communities to share pride and joy in a major accomplishment. AB 1369 adds clarity to current law so that students’ and families’ celebration is not marred by unnecessary turmoil,” Ramos said. He noted that regalia might include items such as eagle feathers or beading and represent culture and religion

In 2018, the Legislature took action to protect student rights by passing AB 1248 (Chapter 804, Statutes of 2018). That bill stated, “A pupil may wear traditional tribal regalia or recognized objects of religious of cultural significance as an adornment at school graduation ceremonies.” Despite this language, school districts continue to tell Native American students they cannot wear tribal regalia.

In 2021, the legislature passed Ramos’s AB 945 (Chapter 285, Statutes of 2021) which established a task force that would provide education leaders with policy, procedure, and best practices recommendations for the implementation of AB 1284.

California Indian Legal Services and the Tule River Indian Tribe are the AB 1369 sponsors, and it is also supported by the Fresno Unified School District, ACLU California Action, Habematolel Pomo of Upper Lake and Indigenous Justice.

AB 1369 will next go to the Assembly Judiciary Committee.

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

University Police Department Earns IACLEA Accreditation

13 hours ago Community News
1 min read

San Bernardino County Allocates Nearly $1 Million in Funding to Combat Homelessness

2 days ago Community News
4 min read

Riverside County Honors Children Lost to Abuse in Flag-Raising Ceremony, Urges Action Amid 62,000 Hotline Calls a Year

2 days ago Community News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

2 min read

University Police Department Earns IACLEA Accreditation

13 hours ago Community News
2 min read

Assemblymember Ramos’s Bill to Protect Native Students’ Right to Wear Tribal Regalia at Graduation Approved by Education Committee

13 hours ago Community News
4 min read

Fentanyl Forum in San Bernardino Warns of Narcan Parties, Deadly Pills, and the Power of Awareness

15 hours ago Manny Sandoval
1 min read

San Bernardino County Allocates Nearly $1 Million in Funding to Combat Homelessness

2 days ago Community News