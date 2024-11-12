Just San Bernardino Presses City Council for Equitable Carousel Mall Redevelopment with Jobs, Affordable Housing, and Environmental Protections

In a powerful call for transparency and community involvement, the Just San Bernardino Collaborative and local leaders gathered on November 6 to demand a Community Benefits Agreement (CBA) and an open Request for Proposals (RFP) process for the redevelopment of the Carousel Mall in downtown San Bernardino. The coalition, composed of residents, local organizations, and labor representatives, underscored the need to build a redevelopment model that serves the entire community and addresses long-standing economic and environmental inequities.

“We’re pushing for affordable housing, local hiring initiatives, and green spaces. Our residents shouldn’t have to choose between paying rent, putting food on the table, or commuting five hours a day for work,” said Celine Perez, Chief of Staff at the Inland Empire Labor Council and a key member of the Just San Bernardino Coalition. “We’re tired of our community being sold out to developers. Past deals have left us with displacement and environmental challenges, without the quality of life improvements we were promised. We need a genuine partnership with city officials and developers—one that reflects the community’s needs, not just corporate interests.”

Perez emphasized the need for redevelopment that empowers the community, ensuring that new opportunities allow residents to live, work, and retire in San Bernardino. “Our community deserves an opportunity to build roots and thrive. The corruption and past decisions haven’t worked. We need a sustainable approach that lifts everyone.”

The coalition also called for a commitment to environmental safeguards in the redevelopment project. This includes clean air initiatives, electrification, and accessible green spaces to make San Bernardino not just a commercial hub but a place that is safe, healthy, and livable for all residents. They are pushing to ensure that small businesses and local entrepreneurs have a place in a redeveloped downtown.

Sheheryar Kaoosji, executive director of the Warehouse Worker Resource Center and member of the Just San Bernardino Collaborative, highlighted the crucial need for development that supports a locally based economy. “In the warehouse industry, we see firsthand how essential it is to have accountable, sustainable jobs that are tied to the community,” Kaoosji said. “We can’t depend on the Amazons of the world to define our economic future. We need standards that foster investment in small businesses and ensure quality jobs that contribute to the community.”

Kaoosji further pointed out the struggles local workers face with rising housing costs, a problem amplified by the influx of high-priced developments that are unaffordable for many residents. “It’s hard for working people to find affordable housing close to work. Many are commuting from the High Desert just to afford rent,” he added. “If the redevelopment of Carousel Mall follows the same model, we’re pushing our own community further away from its center. This project needs to support affordable housing and provide local employment so people can build lives here, not just pass through.”

Duan Kellum, artist and co-owner of Creative Grounds in downtown San Bernardino, echoed these concerns about displacement and rising costs for small business owners. “[Downtown redevelopment] is going to affect how much we pay [in rent],” Kellum said. “Right now, we’re locked in for five years at a decent rate, but after that, what’s it going to be? With the [4th Street] alley going in, I’m sure there are going to be proposals from businesses with deep pockets. What if someone offers our landlord double or triple what we pay? Where’s that going to leave us?”

The coalition’s urgent push for a CBA reflects a growing movement for San Bernardino to rebuild in a way that centers on the needs and voices of its residents, rather than allowing large developers to dictate the city’s future. A well-structured CBA, advocates argue, would provide a framework for good-paying jobs, affordable housing, and the infrastructure needed to create a thriving, equitable downtown.

Miriam Nieto, co-director of Just San Bernardino, reinforced the need for community inclusion at every stage. “If we want anything to thrive in this city, the community should be part of the process, sitting at the table with developers and other decision-makers,” she said. “We’re here to remind those in power to include us, and we’re calling on our neighbors to join us in shaping this process.”

As part of its ongoing advocacy, the Just San Bernardino Collaborative has scheduled a follow-up community meeting on February 8, 2025, (location TBD) to provide residents with information on CBAs and to foster broader participation in the redevelopment process. Community members are encouraged to attend and engage in discussions that will influence the city’s future.

For the people of San Bernardino, this project represents a pivotal moment: a chance to transform the city in a way that respects their history, supports their future, and lays the foundation for a truly inclusive and resilient community.