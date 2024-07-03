Kaiser Permanente Awards Scholarships to RUSD CTE Students

Kaiser Permanente generously awarded 14 Career Technical Education (CTE) students in the Teach Rialto Program with $2,000 scholarship checks during the June 12, 2024, Board of Education Meeting. These Eisenhower High School students gained invaluable real-world experience through the program by teaching in RUSD classrooms, a rewarding experience accompanied by a significant financial boost.

Ramesh Mahadeva, Chief Nurse Executive, Ontario Medical Center, Martha Valencia, Community Health Manager, and Daniel Enz, Manager, Government and Community Relations, represented Kaiser Permanente at the televised Board meeting, assisting the RUSD Board of Education and Acting Superintendent Dr. Ed D’Souza in recognizing the students’ hard work with certificates and scholarships.

The scholarship student recipients are Natalie Ahedo, Jennifer Covarrubias, Aiyana Quintero,

Fatima Rodriguez, Regina Santana Garcia, Fatima Urena, Lily Wendt, Amber Gurrola, Lizzette

Mendez, Jada Jimenez, Dulce Cisneros, Isabela Escoto, Raylene Gutierrez, and Lunah Rangel.

“The generous scholarships provided by Kaiser Permanente will not only ease some of our students’ financial burdens but also inspire them to continue their journey in education and beyond,” said Acting RUSD Superintendent Dr. Ed D’Souza. “This partnership exemplifies the positive impact that community support can have on our students’ futures.”

“Improving the health of the communities we serve has always been a central part of Kaiser

Permanente’s mission, and education is a part of that,” said Georgina Garcia, Senior Vice President and Area Manager for Kaiser Permanente San Bernardino County Area. “We are proud to support Rialto Unified School District and the Teach Rialto program to grow professionals through education.”

From the District, Joseph Williams, Community Agent of Strategic Partnerships, and Juanita

Chan-Roden, Agent of Science and Career Programs led the partnership with Kaiser Permanente, one of the State’s top health providers.

“This Rialto USD and Kaiser Permanente Teach Rialto CTE Scholarship partnership is a lighthouse model of innovative student-centered opportunities,” said Juanita Chan-Roden. “Kaiser Permanente’s generous community grant incentivized these future teachers to both continue their journey into the teaching profession and return to the community that has invested so much in them. This type of cyclical investment builds truly sustainable communities. We are incredibly proud of these scholars and hope to welcome them back into our schools as teachers very soon.”

Williams added, “We are grateful to Kaiser Permanente and all involved for their unwavering support and investment in the success of our students.”