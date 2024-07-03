Radiant Crowns and Sparkling Smiles: Colton’s 4th Annual Teen and Miss Colton Pageant Shines Bright

The Rotary Club of Colton hosted its 4th Annual Teen and Miss Colton Pageant on Saturday, June 22, 2024, in a dazzling celebration of beauty, talent, and community spirit. The event culminated in the crowning of Reyna Chaves as Miss Colton 2024 and Mia Perez as Teen Miss Colton 2024. Four princesses were also honored: Jennifer Puga and Aurora Calderon in the Miss Division, and Yaiza Mesa and Sienna Fernandez in the Teen Division.

The evening was electric with anticipation as Dr. G entertained the crowd, setting the stage for an unforgettable night. The Colton NJROTC Color Guard presented the colors, and the audience was moved by 6-year-old Victoria Perez’s stirring rendition of the National Anthem.

The pageant festivities began early in the day, with contestants participating in interviews at the Colton Chamber of Commerce. They then moved to the Whitmer Theater, where they showcased their athleticism and passions in the sportswear division. Contestants displayed their favorite sports, hobbies, and future professions, adding a unique personal touch to the competition.

The elegance of the evening gown segment, combined with the poise and intelligence shown during the on-stage questions, impressed both judges and audience members alike. As the judges deliberated, the crowd was treated to a captivating folkloric dance performance by Ballet de Gary Ferrer.

Aurora Calderon and Mia Perez received Photogenic Awards for their radiant smiles and captivating presence. Calderon also took home the Miss Congeniality title, while Yaiza Meza was named Teen Congeniality, reflecting the camaraderie and support among the contestants.

The Rotary Club of Colton expressed heartfelt gratitude to the sponsors who made the event possible, including Terri and James Ramos, CR&R, So CA Gas Company, Sayaka Japanese Restaurant, The Dental Center of Colton, Dr. Gill’s Family Dentistry, Colton City Council Members Dr. G and John Echevarria, Assembly Majority Leader Emeritus Eloise Gómez Reyes, Gomez Professional Services, Inc., Grand Terrace Smog Center, 5th District Supervisor Joe Baca Jr., Sylvia Romo – Miss National Classic Route 66, and the Colton Chamber of Commerce, Nickelodeon Pizza, and Karla’s Flowers for their in-kind donations.

Looking ahead, the Rotary Club announced that the Little Miss Colton Pageant will be held on October 20, 2024, at the American Legion Post 155. Applications are now available at Inland Valley Insurance, 183 W. H Street, or by contacting Pageant Director Erlinda Armendariz at (951) 833-3306. In conjunction with the pageant, a Father-Daughter Dance is set for September 27, 2024.

For those interested in joining the Rotary Club of Colton or learning more about their local and global initiatives, meetings are held every Friday at Denny’s Restaurant on Valley Blvd. at 12:15 PM. The next meeting is scheduled for July 12.

Congratulations to all the winners, and a warm thank you to our sponsors for their unwavering support. This year’s pageant was a testament to the vibrant spirit and unity of the Colton community.