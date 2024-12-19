Kolb teacher Sarah Hernandez Honored Educator of the Year

Sarah Hernandez, an eighth-grade science and Esports teacher at Ben F. Kolb Middle School, was recently celebrated as one of 12 finalists for the 2024-2025 “Educator of the Year” award by the California League of Middle Schools (CLMS) Region 10.

The prestigious recognition honors outstanding educators from Inyo, Mono, Riverside, and San Bernardino counties. The ceremony was held on December 9 at the Marriott Riverside and celebrated the dedication and achievements of outstanding educators in the region. Each educator walked the red carpet as they arrived and received a gift basket for their commitment to excellence in education. Throughout the evening their principals shared heartfelt tributes to each honoree, followed by a video highlighting each teacher’s inspiring work in education.

Hernandez stated that earning the award is a meaningful milestone in her career: “This award validates the hard work I’ve invested in becoming a better educator for my students. It also reminds me of the incredible support I have from my colleagues at Kolb Middle School. This motivates me to continue growing as an educator so I can help my students become better versions of themselves.”

Hernandez, who has been teaching for six years (four at Kolb Middle School) was accompanied at the ceremony by RUSD Board of Education Clerk Evelyn P. Dominguez, Acting Superintendent Dr. Edward D’Souza, Kolb Middle School Principal Tina Lingenfelter, Assistant Principals Cynthia Latham and Dr. Stephen De Francis, Lead Agent of Personnel Armando Urteaga, a former Kolb principal who hired Hernandez, and various school and district education officials.

Lingenfelter said she was proud to nominate Hernandez.

Lingenfelter described Hernandez as a dedicated and innovative educator. “Sarah embodies the qualities of an exemplary educator through her dedication, innovation, and leadership style. Her love of science is infectious, and you can see the excitement on her students’ faces as they engage in her lessons,” she said on stage at the ceremony.

Hernandez grew up in Moreno Valley, where her high school science teachers sparked a lifelong passion for science. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Psychobiology from UCLA and later pursued her Master’s in Learning and Teaching at the University of Redlands.

After gaining experience as an instructional assistant and substitute teacher, Hernandez found her calling in education.

Kolb Middle School teacher Sarah Hernandez proudly holds her recognition plaque for the California League of Middle Schools Region 10 Educator of the Year award. Hernandez, an 8th-grade science and Eports teacher, was honored for her passion, dedication, and leadership in inspiring students to excel.

“Once I graduated and began teaching, I made it my mission to create lessons that were engaging and relevant to students so they too could see the value and importance of science,” she stated. “My ultimate goal is to ignite students’ interest in science as well as help them develop the tools to have a growth mindset.”

Her students have taken note, offering rave reviews of her passionate teaching style.

“I love everything about her class. It’s a fun place to be in and she’s a fun teacher,” said Alonzo Serrano, Kolb Middle School eighth-grade student. “When I come to the classroom she’s standing at the door, greeting us. I see her smile, and that makes me happy and ready to learn.”

At Kolb, Hernandez has taken on numerous leadership roles, including Science Department Chair, Step Up Saturday School lead teacher, and School Site Council member. She has also pioneered Kolb’s Esports program, leading her students to victory in the Rialto Unified School District’s first district-wide middle school competition last school year.

The CLMS Region 10 Educator of the Year award recognizes teachers who demonstrate exemplary dedication to their students, innovation in their teaching practices, and a lasting impact on their school communities. Hernandez follows her colleague at Kolb Middle School Vinh Ho, a math teacher who was also recognized as CLMS Educator of the Year in 2021. In 2023, Kolb Middle School took the honors for “Schools to Watch” recognition at the State and National level. Both past CLMS teacher-recipients were outstanding teachers during the Kolb’s Schools to Watch honors.