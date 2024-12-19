Ontario Museum of History & Art Presents Two Concurrent Exhibitions Celebrating Printmaking as a Voice for Community Issues and Culture

The Ontario Museum of History & Art (OMHA) is pleased to present Mission Gráfica: Reflecting a Community in Print and companion exhibit, Centered in Ink: Printmaking in the Inland Empire. Both exhibits will open on Thursday, January 9 with a Community Reception on Saturday, January 11 from 2 – 4 PM.

Mission Gráfica: Reflecting a Community in Print is a touring exhibition developed in partnership with the San Francisco Public Library that features dozens of screenprints from Mission Gráfica, a community print center of diversity and cultural ferment in San Francisco. Founded in 1982 as part of the Mission Cultural Center, Mission Gráfica became the most sought-after political poster center in the Bay Area in the 1980s. Designed to capture attention on the street, the posters urged political action as well as celebrated culture and life.

This exhibition reflects a variety of styles, approaches, and sensibilities from non-professional and emerging artists to well-known figures such as Carmen Lomas Garza, Nancy Hom, Rupert Garcia, Mildred Howard, Jean La Marr, Ester Hernandez, Michael Roman, and the San Francisco Print Collective. The exhibition will explore themes of US Imperialism, gender inequality and women’s empowerment, cultural celebrations, Indigenous America, and more, many of which continue to resonate today.

The companion exhibition, Centered in Ink: Printmaking in the Inland Empire, will showcase a diverse array of printmakers and screen printers of the Inland Empire who employ their artistic skills to address pressing community issues and ignite conversations that resonate deeply with viewers. The artists delve into thought-provoking themes such as identity, activism, and environmental awareness, using their printmaking practices to create powerful visual statements. Artists participating include Briar Rosa, Adam Aguilar, L.Akinyi, Micah Amaro, BA Soul, Kenia Cruz, Cesar Garcia, Jorge Heredia, Duan Kellum, Stephanie Lagos, Eduardo Raul Muñoz-Villagaña, Erick Revollo-Paz, and Sarah Vazquez.

“These exhibitions invite audiences to explore the unique narratives embedded in each artwork and witness the profound impact that these creative expressions have on our shared community,” said Samantha Herrera, Curator of Exhibits. “Visitors will encounter a rich tapestry of artistic styles and techniques in this captivating display, each piece brimming with intention and meaning. Come be inspired by the innovative visions and heartfelt messages that these talented artists bring to life through their prints!”

Mission Gráfica: Reflecting a Community in Print is a touring exhibition developed in partnership with the San Francisco Public Library, artists from Mission Gráfica, and Exhibit Envoy. It is based on the book of the same name.

Centered in Ink: Printmaking in the Inland Empire is organized by the Ontario Museum of History & Art and celebrates the works of local artists who engage with current issues through the art of printmaking.

The Mission Gráfica and Centered in Ink exhibitions are free and for all ages. To learn more visit OntarioMuseum.org/CurrentExhibitions.

The Ontario Museum of History & Art is located at 225 S. Euclid Avenue, Ontario, CA 91762. The hours are Thursday and Friday, 12 PM – 4 PM, and Saturday and Sunday, 11 AM – 5 PM. Admission to the Museum and exhibits is free.