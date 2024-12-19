San Bernardino County Board of Education Votes in New Leadership

The San Bernardino County Board of Education voted Dec. 16 to elect Dr. Gwendolyn Dowdy-Rodgers as Board President for the 2025 term. The Board also elected Ryan McEachron as Vice President for the upcoming year. Both positions are a one-year term, with the Board holding elections every December for the ensuing year.

Dr. Dowdy-Rodgers, elected to the Board in 2022, represents Trustee Area D which includes the unified school districts of Rialto, San Bernardino City and Snowline Joint.

McEachron, also elected to the Board in 2022, represents Trustee Area A which includes the school districts of Adelanto, Apple Valley Unified, Baker Valley Unified, Barstow Unified, Helendale, Hesperia Unified, Lucerne Valley Unified, Needles Unified, Oro Grande, Silver Valley Unified, Trona Joint Unified, Victor Elementary, Victor Valley Union High, and portions of Rim of the World Unified.

At the Dec. 16 Board meeting, Laura A. Mancha and Andrea De Leon took the oath of office as they began their new terms. Both were re-elected to the Board in the November 2024 election and are eligible for re-election in 2028.

The remaining member of the Board is Rita Fernandez-Loof (Trustee Area B).

The County Board of Education establishes policy, adopts an annual budget, approves building plans and conducts appeal hearings for student expulsions, inter-district transfers and charter school approvals.

The Board meets regularly on the second Monday of every month, with meetings open to the public. For more information about the San Bernardino County Board of Education, visit sbcboe.org.

