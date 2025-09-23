LA Galaxy Brings Soccer Camp to Mt. Vernon Elementary, Empowering 500 San Bernardino Students to Dream Big

Almost 500 Mt. Vernon Elementary School students laced up their sneakers on Sept. 18 for an unforgettable experience as the LA Galaxy brought their soccer camp directly to campus. The daylong clinic gave every student a chance to learn new skills, build teamwork and experience the joy of the game with one of Major League Soccer’s most iconic clubs.

Principal Sharon Alvarado said the event created lasting memories for her students.

“Seeing our kids light up as they trained with the LA Galaxy was incredible,” Alvarado said. “They felt seen, inspired and encouraged to dream big, both on and off the field. This was more than a soccer camp. It was a reminder that our students matter and that their potential is limitless.”

The LA Galaxy’s visit to the San Bernardino City Unified School District (SBCUSD) campus was made possible thanks to the generous support of the Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation, whose commitment to education, wellness and youth development continues to open doors of opportunity for San Bernardino students.

By working directly with young people, the LA Galaxy and the Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation are fostering healthy lifestyles, discipline and a love of sports that can carry into the classroom and beyond. For our students, this was their first chance to train alongside professional athletes, and the excitement could be felt throughout the school as cheers, laughter and the sound of soccer balls echoed across the fields.

Mt. Vernon Elementary 6th-grader Gino Jeffers shows off soccer skills he learned during the soccer skills camp put on by the LA Galaxy on Sept 18 at the school.

For Mt. Vernon student Yair Reyes Gutierrez, Thursday’s camp was the opportunity of a lifetime.

“Today was the best day ever,” said Yahir, a Mt. Vernon Elementary sixth-grader. “I’ve always dreamed about playing professional soccer, and getting to train with the LA Galaxy makes me want to work even harder so one day I can be out there on the field just like them.”

Fellow sixth-grade student Donald Dammon can’t wait to use his new skills on the soccer field.

“I learned so much from them and I wanna get out on the field to start using the new tricks they taught me,” Dammon said. “One of my favorite things about soccer is it builds team spirit when we work together.”

SBCUSD thanks both the LA Galaxy and the Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation for investing in its students and creating an experience that will continue to inspire them long after the last goal was scored.