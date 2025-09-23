San Bernardino County Leaders Reveal $270M Mining Revival, Workforce Training & Tourism Surge in 2025 Report

More than 1,300 business, government and community leaders gathered at the 2025 State of the County on Wednesday to learn how San Bernardino County is building a stronger tomorrow through workforce development, technology and innovation, entertainment and tourism, mining and natural resources, and manufacturing industries.

This year, student leaders from across the county played an integral role by presenting information on the county’s leading economic sectors and their top employers alongside the Board of Supervisors. One student, Kaine Koltoniuk from Sultana High School in Hesperia, had the honor of kicking off the event by introducing Board of Supervisors Chairman and Third District Supervisor Dawn Rowe.

Chairman Rowe hosted the event, while other members of the Board of Supervisors took the stage to showcase successful businesses and local colleges making a significant impact through workforce training. Chairman Rowe also conducted live interviews with business and educational leaders who are contributing to the county’s growth and development.

After a video presentation highlighting key statistics about San Bernardino County such as three million annual visitors to Big Bear and Joshua Tree National Park, and 9,559 new housing permits issued between January 2024 and June 2025, First District Supervisor Col. Paul Cook (Ret.) and Koltoniuk offered an overview of the mining and natural resources industry in the Mojave Desert.

“I’m proud to share that San Bernardino County is the largest mining county in California with more than 90 active sites,” said Cook. “Our county’s diverse mining industry is both an important and valued sector for our regional economy, while also providing a highly competitive resource advantage to our nation.”

Cook recognized Colosseum Mine in the Mojave National Preserve, where gold was first discovered in the 1860s. Mining continued until 1939, then it resumed in the 1980s and 1990s. After years of inactivity, the mine has recently been reactivated, with assistance from Cook. There are plans to extract close to $270 million in gold annually.

Koltoniuk, from Cook’s district, talked about MP Materials in Mountain Pass, which is the only U.S. mine producing rare earth materials. They account for more than 10% of the world supply. Recently, MP Materials announced a new public-private partnership with the U.S. Department of Defense to accelerate the development of a complete U.S. rare earth magnet supply chain. Koltoniuk also briefly touched on the contributions of Castle Mountain gold mine and CalPortland cement company to the mining and natural resources industry.

During his presentation, Second District Supervisor Jesse Armendarez shared a success story from the local manufacturing sector, highlighting Crown Technical Systems in Fontana as a leader in power distribution and protection systems.

“Since 1996, they have been providing top notch control relay panels, medium voltage switch gears, and enclosures, all playing a vital role in keeping our country’s infrastructure running smoothly,” said Armendarez. “Whether it’s utilities, college campuses, neighborhoods and businesses, Crown is helping deliver power where it’s needed the most.”

Julius Freeman, a student leader from Etiwanda High School in Armendarez’s district, highlighted another key business, KraftPal Technologies in Ontario. KraftPal is a market leader in sustainable corrugated cardboard pallet solutions with products that use 80% less materials from trees and are 100% recyclable. They provide solutions for pharmaceutical, medical instruments, parts distribution, and logistics companies. Freeman also recognized Alger Precision Machining in Ontario and Sorenson Engineering in Yucaipa for their efforts to work with local vocational programs to source and develop talent.

Next, Fourth District Supervisor Curt Hagman acknowledged Claremont BioSolutions in Upland, a key business in the technology industry. They provide life science researchers with compact and easy to use low power devices for molecular diagnostics and bio science research.

“Their work makes research more efficient and accessible for government agencies, prominent research universities, and low- and middle-income countries,” said Hagman. “Claremont BioSolutions’ products have proven vital for low resource settings, and have attracted grants from organizations such as National Institutes of Health and NASA.”

After highlighting Claremont BioSolutions, Hagman introduced Tiffany Munoz, a student leader from Ontario High School in his district. Munoz recognized ZM Trucks in Fontana, a manufacturer and seller of zero emission urban environment commercial vehicles. ZM Trucks is paving the way for companies to transition from diesel to zero emissions without compromise. The county’s Economic Development Department was instrumental in helping ZM Trucks establish its first North American manufacturing plant in San Bernardino County. Munoz also recognized Kemira Water Solutions in Fontana and General Atomics in Adelanto for their leadership in innovation and technology.

Vice Chair and Fifth District Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr. provided an overview of San Bernardino County’s workforce, which totals 908,418 employees across all industries. He also shared a 5-year employment growth forecast of 4.4% and a 10-year forecast of 9 percent. After sharing these figures, Baca, Jr. put a spotlight on San Bernardino Valley College’s training programs that are preparing the county’s future workforce.

“Earlier this year, San Bernardino Valley College opened its Applied Technology Building, becoming San Bernardino County’s newest public workforce training hub,” said Baca, Jr. “With this new facility, San Bernardino Valley College is helping to ensure that every student has access to the best training that leads to financially rewarding and stable careers in San Bernardino County and beyond.”

Emeli Barcenes, a student leader at Norton Science and Language Academy in Baca, Jr.’s district, highlighted the Center for Employment Training in Colton, which offers programs in trades such as automotive specialist, electrician and green building construction. She also spoke about the High Desert Training Center in Victorville, where students can earn degrees and certifications in programs such as aviation, industrial maintenance, forklift operation and OSHA safety. Finally, she talked about the FAB school in Rancho Cucamonga, where students gain technical and hands-on skills for entry level roles in metal fabrication, welding, digital design and manufacturing, and carbon fiber industries.

The program concluded with Rowe showcasing the county’s entertainment and tourism industry.

“Millions of people seek out San Bernardino County for the great places we have to offer,” said Rowe. “Is it the adventure, the natural beauty, or the history? I would say it’s all of the above and so much more.”

Rowe showcased the legendary Pappy and Harriet’s Palace in Pioneertown. Since 1982, Pappy and Harriet’s have attracted music lovers, travelers and artists alike with a rich history that begins with the golden age of Hollywood. Over the years, Pappy and Harriet’s has built a reputation as a premier venue for live music, welcoming artists such as Paul McCartney, Vampire Weekend and Patti Smith.

Rowe and student leader Aakriti Maske from Redlands High School also acknowledged other premier destinations in the county, including Ritual Brewing Co. in Redlands, Oak Glen Preserve, Lake Gregory, Goodwin and Sons Market, and Thousand Pines Christian Camp in Crestline.

Finally, Rowe highlighted Gubler Orchids, a family-owned business that has been growing orchids in the Morongo Basin for several generations. They began operations in 1975 and now operate nurseries in Landers and Lucerne Valley. Chris Gubler, owner of Gubler Orchids, plans to expand their operations with an additional acre of greenhouses in the future. Gubler sells orchids to Lowe’s locations across the western United States and works with one division of Kroger (Ralphs groceries), which is the top performing division in the country. Additionally, they sell orchids to El Super, which has about 70 stores.

During peak holiday seasons, such as Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day, they ship between 60,000 and 80,000 plants in just two weeks, all from the Morongo Basin in San Bernardino County. Gubler said one of the key advantages of their desert-based operation is the ability to control the humidity, light and temperature, which translates to stronger plants. Next month, Gubler Orchids will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Morongo Basin Orchid Festival.

After Rowe’s interview with Gubler, she wrapped up State of the County by thanking everyone for coming out and inviting them to the networking reception.

Chaffey College President Henry Shannon said the event is always exciting and that he tries to come every year to stay informed about what’s happening in the county.

“Our county supervisors are stellar,” said Shannon. “They provide great leadership, and I’m really excited about the county’s future prospects.”

Another attendee, Grand Terrace Councilman Doug Wilson, found the event to be very informative.

“I like the focus on education,” he said. “I think it’s critically important to the development of this area.”

Estevan Bennett, a West Valley Water District board member, said he was inspired and excited about the future of our region.

“In particular, the workforce development component is crucial right now to help not just young people, but others, enter the marketplace,” said Bennett. “I think San Bernardino County is headed in the right direction.”