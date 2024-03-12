Leading American Rabbi to Speak at CSUSB Mar. 26

Rabbi Elliot J. Cosgrove, one of America’s leading rabbis, will be the guest speaker at the 7th Annual Rabbi Hillel Cohn Endowed Lecture on the Contemporary Jewish Experience on Tuesday, March 26th at 6:00 pm at California State University, San Bernardino. Rabbi Cosgrove will speak on “What It Means To Be A Jew Today.”

Rabbi Cosgrove is acknowledged as one the major voices of American Judaism and among the top leaders of Conservative Judaism. He is the senior rabbi of the Park Avenue Synagogue in New York City and is a key participant in interfaith activities nationally.

Ordained at the Jewish Theological Seminary in 1999, Rabbi Cosgrove earned his Ph.D. at the University of Chicago Divinity School. He is the author of 15 collections of selected sermons and the editor of Jewish Theology in Our Time. The weekly services of Park Avenue Synagogue are watched throughout the world.

The annual lecture on the Contemporary Jewish Experience was established in 2017 in honor of Rabbi Hillel Cohn who has been a prominent religious leader in the Inland Empire since 1963. He currently serves as rabbi emeritus of Congregation Emanu El in Redlands.

The lecture will be held in the Obershaw Dining Room of the Alumni Center of California State University, San Bernardino and is open to the public. Admission is free. To RSVP and receive parking information call 949-887-9050.