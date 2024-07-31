Man Arrested in Sacramento for Colton Homicide; Suspect to Face Trial in San Bernardino

A suspect in the June 3 homicide of Brandon Moore, a 25-year-old resident of Colton, has been apprehended in Sacramento, authorities announced. Yusuf Wilson Jr., 31, of San Bernardino, was arrested on July 23 without incident by a coalition of law enforcement agencies, including the Colton Police Department, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, and the U.S. Marshal Service.

The incident occurred around 10:45 PM on June 3, when Colton police responded to reports of a shooting near Fairway Drive & Sperry Drive. Officers discovered Moore deceased inside a vehicle at an apartment complex located at 936 E. Fairway Drive. The Colton Police Department swiftly launched an investigation, identifying Wilson Jr. as the primary suspect.

Utilizing various investigative resources, authorities tracked Wilson Jr. to a residence in the 1800 block of Ethan Way in Sacramento. The collaborative effort led to his arrest and subsequent booking into the Sacramento County Jail. He will soon be transferred to San Bernardino County, where he will face charges related to Moore’s murder.

The Colton Police Department continues to seek information from anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or possesses relevant details. Individuals are encouraged to contact Corporal Roberta Valencia at (909) 370-5184 or Sergeant Shawn McFarland at (909) 370-5140. Anonymous tips can also be submitted via the We-Tip hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME or through their website.

This arrest marks a significant development in the case, offering a semblance of closure to the victim’s family and the Colton community. The investigation remains ongoing, and authorities urge the public to come forward with any additional information.