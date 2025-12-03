More Toys Needed: Colton Rotary Toy Drive Extends Holiday Giving with Collections Through Dec. 15

The morning after Thanksgiving, Colton Rotary volunteers were back at work, collecting hundreds of toys for local children and teens during the club’s annual toy drive outside Walmart on South Mt. Vernon Avenue.

On Nov. 28, the drive gathered hundreds of new, unwrapped toys and gifts for youth in the community.

Those who missed the event can still help. The Rotary is accepting new, unwrapped toys and gifts through Dec. 15 at Inland Valley Insurance Agency, 183 W. H St. in Colton. The club is also accepting cash donations.

Rotary Club President Erlinda Armendariz said, “Distribution will be held at Immaculate Conception Church on Dec. 20th, at 1 PM. It’s located at 1106 N La Cadena Dr.”

Councilman and Colton Rotary member John Echevarria said at the toy drive, “Anyone who could not make it out here today, we are accepting new, unwrapped gifts through Dec. 15th. These toys are for the residents of Colton and stay here in town. We appreciate your generosity.”

IECN Co-publisher Denise Berver donating board games to the Colton Rotary Toy Drive on Nov. 28th, 2025.

The Colton Rotary meets the second Friday of every month at noon at Denny’s Restaurant, 160 West Valley Blvd. in Colton.