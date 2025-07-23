Naiping Hou Vanishes from Rancho Cucamonga Home; Crypto Executive Son Shares Chilling Details, Offers $250K Reward

Wen Hou, the son of missing 74-year-old Naiping Hou, is speaking out in an exclusive interview following his father’s unexplained disappearance—offering a $250,000 reward and urging the public to come forward with any information.

Naiping Hou vanished without a trace in March 2025. On May 4, at the request of concerned family members, a welfare check was conducted at his Rancho Cucamonga home. Authorities from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, who are actively investigating the case, discovered the home had been entirely gutted: furniture gone, personal belongings removed, and the interior freshly repainted—despite the house being recently renovated following flood damage.

“There was nothing left,” Wen said. “No furniture, no personal items. The house had even been repainted.”

More than $1 million had also been drained from Naiping’s financial accounts, with funds moved into cash, gold, and cryptocurrency. Wen, a Chief Investment Officer at a cryptocurrency hedge fund, believes the family may have been targeted.

The most disturbing red flag came on May 3—Naiping’s birthday. Wen had sent his father a package, but received only a cold, delayed text message late that evening. “He just said the package was delivered—no photos, no reaction. That’s not like him,” Wen said. “It felt like an auto-reply. It didn’t sound like my dad.”

The shift in tone had begun weeks earlier. “Around March, his messages became short, delayed, and cold. We have a family chat we use often—he always responded. But then, it just felt off,” Wen said.

Naiping’s wife was out of the country visiting relatives in China when he disappeared, which made it harder for the family to quickly recognize something was wrong. Wen said the guilt weighs on him.

“I was disappointed in myself that it took so long to realize my dad was missing,” he shared. “I was on a video call with his friends walking through the house. It was one of the worst moments of my life. I felt shocked, heartbroken, and helpless.”

Watch our full interview with Wen Hou here.

Wen had last seen his father on March 8, during a deep-sea fishing trip off the coast of San Pedro with family friends. “He seemed peaceful, relaxed. We caught about 40 fish, laughed, took photos—it was a good day,” Wen recalled.

He described his father as a hardworking, self-made immigrant who built a peaceful life in Southern California after immigrating from China when Wen was a child. “He’s a successful entrepreneur who came here with nothing. Now semi-retired, he spends time fishing, working on metal crafts or woodworking in his garage,” Wen said. “He’s also a grandfather who loves seeing his grandkids. He stayed busy, always doing something.”

When Wen grew concerned, he asked his father’s close friends to check on him. They discovered the home unlocked, the windows open, and the same package Wen sent still unopened on the porch.

“The inside was completely empty. That was when I knew something was seriously wrong,” Wen said.

Neighbors were later interviewed by authorities and spoke with Wen. While they did not identify suspects, some reported seeing moving trucks and unfamiliar individuals at the property in the weeks surrounding the disappearance. Because Naiping had recently done renovations, no one suspected foul play at the time. “There’s no way everything was moved in one day,” Wen added. “It’s a 3,000-square-foot home with a lifetime of belongings.”

Wen believes someone may have used Naiping’s phone to impersonate him and delay concern. “It was calculated,” he said. “It’s a cruel tactic that takes advantage of the trust we place in digital communication—especially with elderly family members.”

The motive remains under investigation. No ransom demand has been made, and no confirmed contact has occurred since March. Wen urges others to check on loved ones more frequently—and not to rely solely on text messaging.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department continues to investigate the case. Wen and his family are offering a $250,000 reward for information leading to Naiping’s safe return or the identification of those involved.

“This is my dad,” Wen said. “I miss him, and I want him back. Any tip—big or small—could make a difference.”

Submit a Tip:

Tips can be submitted anonymously. The website includes photos, case updates, and multiple reporting methods.