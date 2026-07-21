July 23, 2026

IE COMMUNITY NEWS

El Chicano, Colton Courier, Rialto Record

Naked Man Found Dead in Rialto City Park; Police Investigate Suspicious Death

1 min read
2 days ago Manny Sandoval

Rialto City Park is pictured before police began investigating the suspicious death of 63-year-old resident Jose De Jesus Arriaga Loza, who was found nude with facial injuries early July 19. Photo by Manny Sandoval

Rialto police are investigating the suspicious death of a 63-year-old man whose nude body was found early Sunday morning at Rialto City Park.

The Rialto Police Department received a 911 call at about 5:21 AM July 19 reporting a deceased man at the park, located at 130 E San Bernardino Ave., Rialto.

Officers found Jose De Jesus Arriaga Loza, a Rialto resident, lying on the grass in the north-central area of the park, Lt. James Mills said. His clothing and personal belongings, including his wallet, cash and California driver’s license, were found inside a nearby trash can.

Investigators observed injuries to Loza’s face that could have resulted from either a fall or a physical altercation, according to police.

Authorities said robbery does not appear to have been a factor in his death. The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rialto Police Department at 909-820-2550. Anonymous tips may be submitted through WeTip at 800-782-7463.

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