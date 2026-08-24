August 25, 2026

IE COMMUNITY NEWS

El Chicano, Colton Courier, Rialto Record

New Loma Linda Rehab Hospital Brings Expanded Care to Redlands

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1 day ago Community News

Representatives from LLU Health and Lifepoint Rehabilitation shoveled the first piles of dirt onto the future home of the 80-bed rehab hospital that is slated to open in Loma Linda in summer 2028. Photo by Loma Linda University Health

Loma Linda University Health and Lifepoint Rehabilitation, an operating division of Lifepoint Health, celebrated as they officially broke ground on the new Loma Linda University Rehabilitation Hospital, a free-standing hospital that will include 80 dedicated rehabilitation beds.

“For three decades, our East Campus Hospital has provided comprehensive rehabilitation services to those recovering from life-altering conditions,” said president and CEO of Loma Linda University Health Anthony Hillard. “Today’s groundbreaking allows us to nearly double our capacity and ensures we can continue meeting the growing needs of our community with the highest standard of care.”

Loma Linda University Rehabilitation Hospital will be built and operated via a joint venture partnership between Loma Linda University Health and Lifepoint Rehabilitation and is anticipated to open in the summer of 2028. Upon completion, Loma Linda University Health will transition its existing inpatient rehabilitation unit to the new facility located at 11207 New Jersey Street in Redlands, California.

A team of rehabilitation professionals will provide intensive nursing, physical, occupational and speech pathology services for adults recovering from conditions such as stroke, neurological disease, brain or spinal cord injury and other debilitating illnesses or injuries. The rehabilitation hospital will be equipped with amenities, adaptive units, multidisciplinary therapy gymnasiums and more to encourage patient movement and activity, according to LLU Health.

“Providing high-quality, evidence-driven specialty care is the driving force of this partnership,” said Russ Bailey, president of Lifepoint Rehabilitation. “We are deeply committed to investing in the people, facilities and cutting-edge technologies that empower patients to reclaim their independence, close to home.”

Upon opening, the facility will join Lifepoint Rehabilitation’s growing network of more than 50 rehabilitation hospitals nationwide.

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