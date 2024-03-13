The Prestige Film Festival, set to take place at 3 Iron Brewery in Colton on April 27 and 28, is proud to showcase “Beneath Her Sorrows,” a compelling film by San Bernardino Valley College (SBVC) student Juan Manuel Villegas. The film, nominated for Best Student Film, delves into the profound impact of suicide on those left behind.

“The inspiration for ‘Beneath Her Sorrows’ was wanting to touch base on the subject of suicide and how it can affect those closest to you,” Villegas explained. “The need to find an answer can eventually consume you with so much guilt to the point where you blame yourself for everything that went wrong.”

Villegas promises a film that will subvert expectations. “Fellow attendees can expect something they think they know is coming their way but towards the end, will be taken in a whole other direction,” he said. The film was shot at a friend’s house in November 2022, adding a personal touch to the production.

The young filmmaker also emphasized the importance of community support in the arts. “In order to grow as filmmakers, artists, and storytellers, we need to support one another to expand as a community and inspire others to do what they love most,” Villegas stated. “This will eventually bring more recognition to fellow talented creatives across the Inland Empire.”

Villegas’ dedication to his craft was recently recognized at last week’s Wolverine Con and the 2024 SBVC International Student Film Festival, where his film “We Missed You” won the Grand Jury prize, as well as awards for Best Screenplay, Best Editing, Best Narrative, and Best Lead Actress on March 8th, 2024.

Chuck Cerda, President of the Prestige Film Festival, expressed his excitement about showcasing local talent like Villegas. “We’re proud to be an international film festival that celebrates diverse voices and stories,” Cerda said. “It’s filmmakers like Juan that make our festival truly special.”

The Prestige Film Festival continues to be a platform for emerging filmmakers to showcase their work and connect with a wider audience. With its diverse lineup and commitment to inclusivity, the festival is a highlight in Colton’s cultural calendar.

For more information and updates on the festival schedule, visit: filmfreeway.com/PrestigeFilmFestival/tickets.