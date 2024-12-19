San Gorgonio High School Celebrates Grand Opening of New Culinary Arts Center, Aquatics Center and Tennis Courts

San Gorgonio High School (San G) proudly unveiled its state-of-the-art Culinary Arts Center and new Aquatics and Tennis Center during a ribbon-cutting ceremony held on Nov. 22. The event marked a major milestone for San Bernardino City Unified School District (SBCUSD) and the ongoing commitment to providing world-class facilities and resources for students.

The ceremony was attended by District officials, community members, staff and students, who gathered in the new culinary center to celebrate these new facilities, which are expected to transform educational opportunities for thousands of students.

Superintendent Mauricio Arellano emphasized the significance of the facilities in his remarks.

“These new centers represent an investment in our students’ future,” said Arellano. “They will provide hands-on learning opportunities, build life skills and prepare our students to excel in college, careers and beyond. We are proud to offer programs that help San Gorgonio students thrive.”

Principal Jorge De La Torre, himself an SBCUSD graduate, echoed these sentiments, praising the collective efforts that made the facilities a reality.

“Today, we celebrate the vision and hard work that brought these projects to life,” said De La Torre. “These centers are more than just buildings—they are gateways to opportunity and innovation for our students and our community.”

San Gorgonio High School sophomores Karina Hernandez and Alan Nguyen are ready to start cooking in the school’s Culinary Arts Center. (Photo by Corina Borsuk and provided courtesy of SBCUSD)

Guests toured the Culinary Arts Center, which boasts a professional-grade kitchen, a demonstration area and classroom space designed to prepare students for careers in the culinary and hospitality industries.

Athletic Director and San G graduate Matthew Maeda spoke to the admiration and appreciation the school site has received for the new aquatics center and renovated tennis courts from surrounding districts whose students competed in the facilities this fall.

The festivities ended with a demonstration by the San G boys’ water polo team, showcasing their skills in the new aquatics center’s Olympic-sized pool. Attendees were impressed by the facility’s features, which include modern equipment for competitive swimming, water polo and water safety programs, as well as shade structures for spectators.

The new Culinary Arts and Aquatics Centers are part of a broader District initiative to enhance educational facilities and programs across SBCUSD. The culinary center will enhance curriculum designed to help students explore career pathways and develop real-world skills.