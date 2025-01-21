What Happened to San Bernardino Airport’s Las Vegas and Phoenix Flights?

Flights to Las Vegas and Phoenix, once hailed as convenient travel options for Inland Empire residents, have been missing from San Bernardino International Airport’s (SBD) schedule for most of 2024, leaving the community wondering why.

During the January Small Business Watch Meeting hosted by the San Bernardino Police Department, SBD CEO Mike Burrows explained the disappearance of these popular routes. Operated by Breeze Airways, the flights were introduced as seasonal and initially thrived, with departures to Las Vegas and Phoenix offered on Thursdays and Sundays. However, Burrows revealed that strategic competition from other budget airlines led to their removal.

“Competing carriers tracked Breeze Airways’ flight schedules and mirrored them, offering flights at the same exact times and on the same days,” said Burrows. “This tactic is common and significantly diminished demand for flights out of SBD.”

Breeze Airways began passenger service at SBD in August 2022 with three to four weekly flights to San Francisco, later adding Las Vegas in February 2023 and Phoenix in February 2024. The routes quickly became popular with residents seeking alternatives to larger airports and $5 daily parking.

“There was a big request from the community for flights to Las Vegas,” said Mark Gibbs, SBD’s Director of Aviation, during the 2023 launch of the Las Vegas route. “With the success of flights to San Francisco and Provo, Utah, adding Las Vegas was the next step.”

While the Las Vegas and Phoenix routes proved initially successful, they were ultimately discontinued due to undercutting demand.

Despite this setback, SBD continues to expand its regional impact. The airport ranks 25th in the nation for air cargo, handling over 473 million pounds of cargo and mail annually with operators such as FedEx, UPS, and Amazon. SBD also supports cutting-edge drone technology through partnerships with organizations like the University of Alaska and has seen significant job growth, with employment rising from 4,000 jobs in 2010 to over 18,100 in December 2023.

Burrows encouraged residents to stay engaged with the airport’s progress through the SBD Good Neighbor Program, which provides updates and responds to community concerns within 24 hours. More information is available at sbdgoodneighbor.com.

While Breeze Airways currently serves San Francisco and Provo with its modern Airbus A220 aircraft, the airport remains hopeful about future growth and the potential return of flights to Las Vegas and Phoenix.

“We’re continuing to build on our successes,” Burrows said. “Our partnerships and innovations are creating opportunities for the region while ensuring SBD remains competitive and community-focused.”