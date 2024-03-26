Colton Fire Department Marks Over Half-Century of Service with Promotional Honors

In a significant ceremony held in front of the city council on March 19, 2024, the Colton Fire Department celebrated the promotions of three dedicated members who have collectively served the city for over 50 years. Fire Chief Tim McHargue proudly introduced the newly promoted Battalion Chief Tom DeBellis, Battalion Chief/Fire Marshal Jon Boggs, and Captain Adam Chittenden, highlighting their commitment and hard work for the City of Colton.

Chief McHargue expressed his pride in the trio’s achievements. “These are three gentlemen that have worked very hard for the City in the promotional process,” he said. He specifically noted Captain Adam Chittenden’s journey from the U.S. Forest Service to the Colton Fire Department, where he has served for the past seven years. “He’s a great addition to our captain’s rank and a wonderful member of the Colton Fire Department,” McHargue added.

The Chief also commended Battalion Chief/Fire Marshal Jon Boggs, who has been with the department for 18 years. “Jon brings great energy to our Community Risk Reduction Program and will continue the tradition of excellent customer service to our residents, visitors, and developers,” McHargue stated. He praised Boggs for embodying the city’s core values of providing personal care and services and ensuring transparent stewardship of the public’s trust.

Battalion Chief Tom DeBellis, a 25-year veteran of the Colton Fire Department, was also recognized for his dedication and attention to detail. “His love for the city is evident in his many interactions,” said McHargue. “DeBellis fulfills the core values of putting the community first and ensuring the safety of our citizens and personnel above all interests.”

Mayor Frank Navarro expressed his gratitude to the newly promoted officers. “Thank you, Chief, and thank you, gentlemen, for your continued service to the City of Colton,” he said.

The promotions of DeBellis, Boggs, and Chittenden not only mark a significant milestone in their careers but also reinforce the Colton Fire Department’s commitment to excellence and community service. Their long-standing dedication to the city and its residents is a testament to the department’s core values and mission.