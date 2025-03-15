Project Fighting Chance Named SBCUSD’S Outstanding Community Partner for February 2025

The San Bernardino City Unified School District (SBCUSD) is proud to have recognized Project Fighting Chance as its Outstanding Community Partner for February 2025 in honor of its unwavering commitment to the well-being and success of local students.

“Project Fighting Chance is more than a boxing gym; it’s a sanctuary for our youth, a place where they learn life skills, build character and receive the support they need to thrive,” said SBCUSD Superintendent Mauricio Arellano. “Their dedication to our students’ success both in and out of the ring exemplifies what it means to be a true community partner.”

For more than two decades, Project Fighting Chance has provided at-risk youth with a safe space to develop confidence, discipline and resilience through mentorship and athletics. The nonprofit organization offers after-school programs that promote physical fitness, academic support and emotional well-being, giving students a fighting chance at a brighter future.

Through its innovative programs, Project Fighting Chance has positively impacted countless SBCUSD students, helping them navigate challenges and stay focused on their goals. One of them is Sierra High School graduate Terry Washington, better known as “Terrible” Terry Washington, who has been with Project Fighting Chance since he was 8-years-old. He went undefeated during the Olympic boxing trials in December 2023 and took home three gold medals for USA Boxing during the 2024 USA Boxing International Invitational.

Project Fighting Chance’s mentorship-driven approach aligns with SBCUSD’s commitment to fostering safe and supportive learning environments for all students.

SBCUSD recognized Project Fighting Chance at the February 18 Board of Education meeting, where representatives from the organization were honored for their contributions to the community.