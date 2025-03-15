Student Musicians Hit All the Right Notes During San Bernardino County Honor Concerts

San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools (SBCSS) was proud to showcase more than 670 talented student musicians during three separate honor concerts. In partnership with the San Bernardino County Music Educators Association (SBCMEA), SBCSS provided students from throughout the County with the opportunity to perform in front of packed audiences which included elected officials, community members, educators, and families.

“Every year, I am amazed by the exceptional talents our students display during our honor concerts,” said County Superintendent Ted Alejandre. “We recognize the significance of arts education in students’ lives and take great pride in offering these gifted musicians opportunities to share their remarkable skill and passion.”

After just three rehearsals together, these outstanding students at the elementary, middle and high school levels delivered masterful performances.

“Music has taught me many things. I’ve learned discipline, patience and critical thinking,” said Kimberly Franco, a Bloomington High School student. “For me, music is more than just playing the notes on the page, it’s really a way for me to express my emotions.”

More than 300 student musicians performed during the Basin Honor Bands Concert held at the University of Redlands Chapel on Saturday, Feb. 1. The concert, led by three separate band conductors, featured students from 12 districts and one charter school, representing more than 100 school sites.

The High Desert Honor Bands Concert held at Oak Hills High School on Saturday, Feb. 22, showcased nearly 200 outstanding student musicians. The concert, which included more than 65 elementary, 45 middle school and 70 high school musicians, was led by three separate band conductors.

More than 190 students representing more than 50 school sites throughout the County performed during the Honor Orchestras Concert held at the University of Redlands Chapel on Saturday, Mar. 1. From violin to viola, to cello and bass, each student participating in the Honor Orchestra played a string instrument in the magnificent performance.