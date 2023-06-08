June 14, 2023

IE COMMUNITY NEWS

El Chicano, Colton Courier, Rialto Record

Public Assistance Needed to Identify Unknown Patient 

1 min read
6 days ago IECN Staff
The hospital is seeking the public’s help in identifying this patient because he had no documentation or evidence of his identity with him. Below is a general description of the patient; anyone with information that may help to identify him is asked to call: 909-883-8711 Ext# 23771
Post Views: 487

UPDATE: Thanks to one of our IECN readers, the patient has been identified and reunited with his family.

On May 26, 2023, at approximately 5:40 p.m., an unidentified Caucasian male was brought to a local hospital. The patient reportedly was found at an Arco gas station in San Bernardino. The hospital is seeking the public’s help in identifying this patient because he had no documentation or evidence of his identity with him.  Below is a general description of the patient; anyone with information that may help to identify him is asked to call: 909-883-8711 Ext# 23771

Sex:  Male 

Race/Ethnicity:  Caucasian

Approximate age:  66 (approximately)

Eyes:  Blue

Hair:  Short Grey/Silver

Height:  5’6” (approximately)

Weight:  150 pounds (approximately)

Other descriptive information:  Left index finger amputated before the knuckle.

Tags:

More Stories

3 min read

Fontana Unified Class of 2023 Graduate Becomes First Aviation Pathway Student to Earn Private Pilot’s License

2 days ago Community News
5 min read

Planned Parenthood Fights for Comprehensive Sex Education as Intellectually Disabled Students are Left in the Dark

2 days ago Manny Sandoval
4 min read

Claremont Graduate University is Championing Diversity and Equitable Educational Opportunities, Here’s How

2 days ago Manny Sandoval

You may have missed

3 min read

Fontana Unified Class of 2023 Graduate Becomes First Aviation Pathway Student to Earn Private Pilot’s License

2 days ago Community News
4 min read

Planned Parenthood Fights for Comprehensive Sex Education as Intellectually Disabled Students are Left in the Dark

2 days ago Manny Sandoval
4 min read

Claremont Graduate University is Championing Diversity and Equitable Educational Opportunities, Here’s How

2 days ago Manny Sandoval
2 min read

San Bernardino to Launch Homeless Outreach Team on June 15

6 days ago Community News

Subscribe

To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive our Weekly Wrap of top stories, each week.

 

Thank you for the support!

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Colton Courier - El Chicano - Rialto Record