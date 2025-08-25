Rialto Unified Hosts ¡Viva la Fiesta! and 18th Annual Family Summit, Uniting Families Through Culture and Education

With school back in session, the Rialto Unified School District is gearing up for two of the biggest community events of the year, each bringing students, families, and educators together in unique and meaningful ways.

An annual highlight on the District calendar has always been the Family Summit, RUSD’s signature event now in its 18th year. Dedicated to strengthening the bond between schools and families, the Summit takes center stage on October 25 this year. And before the Family Summit, the District will join the City of Rialto in hosting ¡Viva la Fiesta!, a vibrant celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month on September 27. The community is invited to participate in each of these engaging celebrations.

18th Annual Family Summit

On Saturday, October 25, RUSD will welcome families from across the District to W.A. Carter High School for a full day of learning, connection, and inspiration. From 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., families will have the opportunity to explore important information about their child’s education, engage with RUSD staff, connect with local vendors and community resources, participate in raffles, and attend a College & Career Fair designed to open doors for students’ futures.

The annual Family Summit brings together thousands of attendees (who range from students and families to staff and community leaders) each year and reflects RUSD’s ongoing commitment to harnessing the power of education to unite families across all grade levels. More than a resource fair, it is a celebration of collaboration, where families, educators, and community leaders come together to support student success.

¡Viva la Fiesta!

Before the Summit arrives, Rialto families will have the opportunity to gather at Jerry Eaves Park on Saturday, September 27, from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. for ¡Viva la Fiesta!, an annual partnership between the City of Rialto and RUSD that celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month.

The evening will feature live performances, powerful guest speakers, and plenty of activities for children and families, including a piñata station, bounce houses, face painting, a 360° photo booth, and more. This year’s featured speakers include Dr. Enrique G. Murillo, Jr., professor of Chicano Studies and founder of LEAD at Cal State San Bernardino, and Gloria Macías Harrison, the first Latina president of Crafton Hills College and co-founder of El Chicano newspaper.

Wristbands for admission to activities are available from the City of Rialto’ Parks and Recreation Department for $5 until September 26 and $7 on the day of the event. For more information, contact Parks and Recreation at 909-421-4949.

Whether through the cultural celebration of ¡Viva la Fiesta! or the educational focus of the Family Summit, Rialto USD continues to foster opportunities for families to engage, connect, and celebrate together. Both events highlight the District’s belief that strong schools are built on strong partnerships with families and the wider community. Together, these events set the stage for a season of unity and celebration throughout the RUSD educational community.