A 38-year-old Redlands man was arrested for domestic violence, arson and animal cruelty Friday, Dec. 19, after he assaulted his girlfriend and set the living room of their home on fire.

The victim escaped prior to firefighters’ arrival and no injuries were reported to either the home’s occupants or firefighters. However, three cats and a dog were found deceased in the home.

Redlands firefighters responded to the blaze in the 800 block of Occidental Drive at approximately 8 p.m. and found a well-established fire at the front of the single-story residence. Fire crews quickly extinguished the flames, preventing further spread and the fire was brought under control within about 15 minutes.

Ryan Winston Stewart escaped the blaze, fleeing down an alley before he was apprehended by police and arrested. He is being held at the central jail facility in San Bernardino in lieu of $80,000 bail.

Red Cross responded to provide emergency shelter and aid to the victim.

Fire crews remained on scene for approximately two hours to assist with overhaul operations. In addition to the Redlands Fire Department, mutual aid was provided by the San Bernardino County Fire Department and the Loma Linda Fire Department.