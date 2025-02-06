February 8, 2025

IE COMMUNITY NEWS

El Chicano, Colton Courier, Rialto Record

Redlands Retail Theft Bust: 11 Arrested, $7,600 in Stolen Goods Recovered in Targeted Police Operation

2 min read
1 day ago Community News

Police recovered a suitcase filled with stolen merchandise from Ross, including clothing and accessories, valued at $3,400.

Members of the Redlands Police Department’s Community Engagement Team conducted a Retail Theft Operation Jan. 30 at Mountain Grove and Citrus Plaza shopping centers that resulted in the arrest of 11 people and the recovery of $7,600 worth of stolen merchandise from stores including Target, Ross, Victoria’s Secret, World Market and BevMo.

RPD officers worked in cooperation with store employees, loss prevention officers and retail theft investigators from several retail stores.

During the operation, investigators arrested a 28-year-old Los Angeles woman who has been identified in a series of retail thefts throughout Southern California.

Maria Isabel Torres was spotted at the Ross store in Redlands shortly after she was identified as the suspect in an earlier theft of merchandise at a Nordstrom Rack in the City of Riverside. A Nordstrom Rack Retail Theft Investigator provided RPD with a clothing description and photo which were used to positively identify the suspect.

Another woman, Maria Isabel Hernandez, 53, of Los Angeles, acted as a lookout while Torres loaded merchandise into a suitcase and exited the store with the stolen items. Torres and Hernandez used Bluetooth devices to communicate with each other during the theft.

Redlands Police contacted Torres inside her van and recovered $3,400 worth of merchandise taken from the store, along with another $2,600 of merchandise stolen from the Riverside Nordstrom Rack.

Both Torres and Hernandez were arrested. Torres currently has several pending cases for thefts in San Diego, Riverside, and Los Angeles.

The Redlands Police Department Community Engagement Team is committed to enhancing public safety and fostering strong partnerships with local businesses in the Mountain Grove and Citrus Plaza shopping centers and downtown areas.

With a primary focus on retail theft prevention, CET works closely with business owners and employees to implement proactive strategies that deter crime while maintaining a positive and collaborative relationship with the community. To support these efforts, CET regularly conducts Retail Theft Operations aimed at reducing theft-related incidents and ensuring a safe, sustainable environment for businesses, residents, and visitors alike.

Anyone with information regarding crime or suspicious activity is asked to contact Redlands Police Dispatch at (909) 798-7681 ext. 1. Certain non-emergency crimes may also be reported online using the Redlands Police Department’s CopLogic reporting system at www.cityofredlands.org/report-crime. Suspicious activity and tips can be reported using the City of Redlands 311 mobile app available for Android, iPhones, and iPads.

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

Pregnant Woman Killed in Riverside Hit-and-Run; Suspect Arrested for Murder and Sex Crimes

1 day ago Community News
2 min read

San Bernardino County Animal Care Joins Multi-Agency Effort to Rescue Pets Amid Los Angeles Wildfires

3 days ago Community News
2 min read

Reche Canyon Residents Voice Concerns Over Crime and Traffic Safety at Town Hall Meeting

3 days ago Christopher Salazar

You may have missed

5 min read

San Bernardino Councilmember Theodore Sanchez Faces Recall Over Misrepresentation and Inaction

5 hours ago Manny Sandoval
2 min read

Pregnant Woman Killed in Riverside Hit-and-Run; Suspect Arrested for Murder and Sex Crimes

1 day ago Community News
2 min read

Redlands Retail Theft Bust: 11 Arrested, $7,600 in Stolen Goods Recovered in Targeted Police Operation

1 day ago Community News
2 min read

First Pediatric Partial Heart Transplant in SoCal at Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital

1 day ago Community News

Subscribe

To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive our Weekly Wrap of top stories, each week.

 

Thank you for the support!

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Colton Courier - El Chicano - Rialto Record