Redlands Teacher Elvin Vereau Arrested for Alleged Sex Abuse of Minor, Placed on Leave by District

Elvin Vereau, a temporary Special Academic Instruction (SAI) teacher at Citrus Valley High School, was arrested on May 13, 2025 by the Riverside Police Department for sex abuse of a minor.

Vereau has been employed with Redlands Unified School District (RUSD) since July 2013. He initially served as a paraprofessional from 2013 to 2022, transitioned into a teaching role in 2022 to 2023, and began serving in his current position in the 2023-2024 school year.

Upon learning of the arrest, the District immediately placed the employee administrative leave pending further investigation. The District is fully cooperating with law enforcement authorities and will continue to support the investigation. Out of respect for the ongoing investigation and privacy of those involved, no additional information will be shared at this time.

“Our top priority is, and always will be, the safety and well-being of our students,” said Superintendent Juan Cabral. “Every employee must pass a series of background checks, including a Department of Justice check, prior to starting to work with our students. This process also includes the requirement for all employees to maintain good legal standing that is consistently monitored by our Human Resources department.”

The District continues to work closely with law enforcement and school site administration to follow all proper procedures related to student safety, employee conduct, and communication with families.

“We appreciate the swift action taken by the Riverside Police Department and are committed to ensuring that any student who may have been affected receives the support and services they need,” shared Cabral.

Anyone seeking more information about the investigation should contact the Riverside Police Department directly.

Redlands Unified School District remains committed to transparency, accountability, and ensuring a safe and supportive environment for all students.