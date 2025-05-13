Feeding America IE Serves 300 Households in Mother’s Day Drive-Thru, Supporting Moms Facing Food Insecurity

In honor of Mother’s Day, Feeding America Riverside | San Bernardino (FARSB) held a special drive-thru food distribution at its Riverside warehouse, providing critical nutrition support to families facing food insecurity. During the two-hour event, FARSB served approximately 300 households, distributing shelf-stable food boxes, fresh produce, and whole hams to help make the holiday weekend brighter for local mothers and their families.

“While donations have declined, the need in our community remains as urgent as ever, especially for mothers and grandmothers working hard to keep their families fed,” said Carolyn Fajardo, CEO of FARSB. “We’re deeply grateful for the support that made it possible to bring this special holiday weekend distribution to those who need it most,” said Fajardo.

Participants who attended the food distribution were instructed through social media to register online for the event held on Friday, May 9th, and were directed to drive through the warehouse lot while staff and volunteers loaded food commodities into their vehicles. This special distribution was in addition to FARSB’s regularly scheduled food distributions and other hunger-relief programs.

FARSB hosted the drive-thru event with support from the Spark Good Local Community Grants from various local Walmart stores in the Inland Empire. Walmart has many great ways for customers can support their favorite nonprofits. Check out Walmart.com/Nonprofits to learn more.

To sponsor an upcoming FARSB holiday drive-thru food distribution, please contact Angela, FARSB Development Director, for more information. Email: ajugon@feedingamericaie.org.