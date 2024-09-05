REI Calls on Biden to Establish Chuckwalla National Monument, Boosting California’s Outdoor Economy and Protecting its Natural Beauty

By: Greg Mellinger, REI Regional Director of Southern California

California leads the nation in dollars spent on outdoor recreation, contributing billions to our state’s economy and supporting nearly half a million jobs. That includes all the backpacks, boats, hiking boots and so much more that Californians spend their money on when we connect with nature.

Here in California, REI employs 2,600 people in our 30 stores and field teams, supporting California’s growing outdoor recreation economy. More than 15% of adults in California are members of REI. Our business and our customers depend on thriving, wild places and there is no outdoor economy without an outdoors worth visiting. That’s why REI is committed to protecting public lands by joining forces with The Conservation Alliance and Mobilizing for Monuments to safeguard spaces like the proposed Chuckwalla National Monument in Riverside and Imperial Counties.

Nestled within the expansive beauty of the desert landscape, Chuckwalla offers a haven for outdoor enthusiasts of all kinds, from hikers to climbers, mountain bikers to birdwatchers. As evidenced by the forthcoming REI store opening in Rancho Mirage, the demand for outdoor gear and services continues to grow. Chuckwalla’s proximity to such developments underscores its significance not only as a recreational hotspot but also as an economic driver for local communities.

Supporting Chuckwalla is not just about preserving a landscape; it’s about investing in the future of outdoor recreation and the people, businesses, and communities that depend on it. By advocating for its protection, we not only safeguard a haven for outdoor enthusiasts but also ensure sustainable economic growth for years to come.

National monuments and other protected areas are more popular than ever. During the pandemic, record numbers of Americans found refuge in the great outdoors where they could recreate safely and recharge their mental batteries. Protecting these lands will contribute to the health and wellbeing of nearby communities and increase equitable access for all. Nearly a year ago, REI Co-op launched our Outside in 5 initiative, dedicated to raising awareness about disparities in accessing time in nature and championing solutions. Chuckwalla National Monument is one of the solutions to equitable access to the outdoors.

We have every reason to keep encouraging this trend. Too much of the natural world that keeps us healthy and sustains our economy is being lost while more and more people are seeking it out. No where is that more true than in Southern California – one of the most beautiful, and populated, places in the country.

Meeting the demand for nature isn’t just a good business decision, it’s good for our communities and the planet. I add my voice to the Tribal leaders, elected officials, business owners, veterans, community members and more who are urging President Biden to designate the proposed Chuckwalla National Monument this year using the Antiquities Act. The Antiquities Act is a 1906 law that allows presidents to designate federal public lands, waters, and cultural and historical sites as national monuments with a Presidential Proclamation.

Establishing the proposed Chuckwalla National Monument would cement the Biden Administration’s legacy as a historic champion of public lands. To date, the Biden Administration has designated five new national monuments and expanded two, protecting over 1.6 million acres of public lands. With the addition of Chuckwalla National Monument, the president would complete an immense conservation achievement: protecting the most public lands using the Antiquities Act of any recent president in their first four years in office.