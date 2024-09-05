September 8, 2024

IE COMMUNITY NEWS

El Chicano, Colton Courier, Rialto Record

Turning Waste into Power: How East Valley Water District’s Co-Digestion System is Leading Environmental Innovation

1 min read
2 days ago Guest Op-ed*

Photo by Manny Sandoval: David E. Smith, EVWD governing board member, discussing the co-digestion center on August 30th, 2024 in San Bernardino.

By David E. Smith, EVWD Governing Board Member 

Senate Bill1383 (SB 1383), was signed into law in September 2016. SB 1383 is California’s strategy to reduce methane and other short-lived climate pollutants (SLCPs). Reducing organic waste disposal by 75% by 2025 was the impetus behind staff’s recommendation that the Digesters be added to the SNRC project. The Board of Directors voted unanimously to add the technology in March of 2019. 

The Sterling Natural Resource Center (SNRC) has set out to “Make Every Source a Resource.” State-of-the-art “digester technology” converts up to 130,000 gallons of imported organic waste streams per day into 3 megawatts of renewable energy to power the facility. This results in a savings of $300,000 a month ordinarily paid to Edison. 

East Valley Water District is all about maximizing resources. State-of-the-art co-digestion technology gives food waste a new purpose and maximizes this resource to create renewable electricity. The renewable electricity created will offset the SNRC operating costs. Extra energy that is created is transferred onto the grid. The material left over from the process is used to produce fertilizer. 

Co-digestion technology at the SNRC helps offset emissions of 21 million pounds of carbon dioxide associated with non-renewable fuel power generation annually. By taking bold action on projects like these, we are securing our district’s environmental and financial future. 

I am committed to continuing this work and ensuring that East Valley Water District remains a leader in both environmental innovation and fiscal responsibility.

Tags:

More Stories

3 min read

REI Calls on Biden to Establish Chuckwalla National Monument, Boosting California’s Outdoor Economy and Protecting its Natural Beauty

2 days ago Guest Op-ed*
2 min read

Recognizing Health Disparities in Racial and Ethnic Minority Groups

5 months ago Guest Op-ed*
2 min read

Dual Enrollment – A Gateway to Empowerment for African American Students

7 months ago Guest Op-ed*

You may have missed

3 min read

REI Calls on Biden to Establish Chuckwalla National Monument, Boosting California’s Outdoor Economy and Protecting its Natural Beauty

2 days ago Guest Op-ed*
1 min read

Turning Waste into Power: How East Valley Water District’s Co-Digestion System is Leading Environmental Innovation

2 days ago Guest Op-ed*
2 min read

SMBMI and City of Highland Unveils New Multi-Purpose Fire Training Structure

3 days ago Community News
2 min read

Ono Hawaiian BBQ Breaks Ground in San Bernardino with One of Its First Ever Drive-Throughs, Opening March 2025

3 days ago Manny Sandoval

Subscribe

To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive our Weekly Wrap of top stories, each week.

 

Thank you for the support!

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Colton Courier - El Chicano - Rialto Record