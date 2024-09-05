Turning Waste into Power: How East Valley Water District’s Co-Digestion System is Leading Environmental Innovation

By David E. Smith, EVWD Governing Board Member

Senate Bill1383 (SB 1383), was signed into law in September 2016. SB 1383 is California’s strategy to reduce methane and other short-lived climate pollutants (SLCPs). Reducing organic waste disposal by 75% by 2025 was the impetus behind staff’s recommendation that the Digesters be added to the SNRC project. The Board of Directors voted unanimously to add the technology in March of 2019.

The Sterling Natural Resource Center (SNRC) has set out to “Make Every Source a Resource.” State-of-the-art “digester technology” converts up to 130,000 gallons of imported organic waste streams per day into 3 megawatts of renewable energy to power the facility. This results in a savings of $300,000 a month ordinarily paid to Edison.

East Valley Water District is all about maximizing resources. State-of-the-art co-digestion technology gives food waste a new purpose and maximizes this resource to create renewable electricity. The renewable electricity created will offset the SNRC operating costs. Extra energy that is created is transferred onto the grid. The material left over from the process is used to produce fertilizer.

Co-digestion technology at the SNRC helps offset emissions of 21 million pounds of carbon dioxide associated with non-renewable fuel power generation annually. By taking bold action on projects like these, we are securing our district’s environmental and financial future.

I am committed to continuing this work and ensuring that East Valley Water District remains a leader in both environmental innovation and fiscal responsibility.