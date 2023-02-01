Rep. Aguilar Announces Over $700,000 for Inland Empire Youth

This week, Rep. Pete Aguilar presented Young Visionaries Youth Leadership Academy with $733,533.26 in federal funding he secured for their Empowering Youth Resilience and Promoting Social Emotional Healing program. This funding will ensure Inland Empire youth have access to the tools they need to have brighter futures.

“It is my privilege to announce that I secured over $700,000 for the Young Visionaries Leadership Academy,” said Rep. Aguilar. “This funding is a direct investment in Inland Empire youth and the future leaders of our community. I will always prioritize the needs of young people and will continue to work closely with our local agencies and non-profits to secure more funding for San Bernardino.”

“This funding from Congressman Pete Aguilar’s office will help support our mentoring programs, in partnership with Big Brothers and Sisters and the LOVE program here in the City of San Bernardino,” said Terrance Stone, President and CEO of the Young Visionaries Youth Leadership Academy. “We appreciate the Congressman’s help in securing this funding.”