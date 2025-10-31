Rep Aguilar, Covered California Warn: 25,000 in CA-33 Face $2,160 Premium Hikes if ACA Credits Expire

Rep. Pete Aguilar (CA-33) held a press conference in San Bernardino with Executive Director of Covered California, Jessica Altman, to highlight how Donald Trump and Republicans’ cuts to health care and their refusal to extend the Affordable Care Act (ACA) tax credits will harm people in the Inland Empire. In California’s 33rd Congressional District, more than 25,000 people covered under the Affordable Care Act will see their premiums go up by an average of $2,160 every year. You can watch the full video of the press conference here.

“After already cutting Medicaid by almost $1 trillion and Medicare by $500 billion, Republicans are now planning to end the Affordable Care Act tax credits that help keep health care affordable for Inland Empire families,” said Rep. Pete Aguilar. “If Republicans allow these tax credits to expire, hardworking families in my district will see their health insurance premiums skyrocket. I’ve heard from residents about how they won’t be able to afford life-saving care—people with cancer who rely on this coverage to pay for their chemotherapy, caregivers who have to take care of their disabled family member full time and small business owners who won’t be able to afford any sort of health insurance. This is unacceptable. It’s time for Donald Trump and Republicans to come to the table and work with Democrats to find a bipartisan agreement that protects health care and reopens the government.”

“Covered California enrollees are hard-working Californians who simply do not have the privilege of working in a way that an employer is offering them health insurance and paying for a large portion of that coverage,” said Jessica Altman, Executive Director of Covered California. “Covered California’s enrollees are sole proprietors. They are agricultural workers and farmers. They are in the gig economy. They are truckers and hairdressers and bartenders, and they deserve access to affordable health care, just like everybody else in our state and in our country. These enhanced tax credits expire at the end of the year, but the decisions that real people have to make about their health care will happen starting on Saturday. It could not be more critical that Congress act and act as quickly as possible to give these households and these families the certainty they deserve and the health care they can afford.”