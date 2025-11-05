Leadership Cohort Builds Native Plant Garden in Redlands to Conserve Water and Support Pollinators

An empty and often overlooked parcel across from Sylvan Park is being reimagined as a vibrant native plant and pollinator garden—a community-led project that blends environmental stewardship, education, and civic engagement.

The initiative is being led by the Leadership Redlands Class of 2025, in partnership with the Redlands Chamber Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, part of the Redlands Chamber of Commerce. Once completed, the 13,000-square-foot garden will feature drought-tolerant native species, pollinator habitats, educational signage, public seating, and engraved pavers honoring donors. The goal is to break ground on hardscaping by spring and begin planting by fall 2026, pending final City Council approval of a memorandum of understanding on November 18.

Stephanie Centeno, a florist and Leadership Redlands cohort member, said the garden has multiple benefits—chief among them, supporting pollinator populations that are vital to food production.

“Without pollinators, many of the foods we enjoy—such as almonds, avocados, and strawberries—simply wouldn’t exist,” Centeno said. “This garden isn’t just about beautification; it’s about ensuring the health of our environment and our community.”

In addition to its ecological value, the garden will address a longstanding gap in accessible green space on the north side of Redlands. Leadership Redlands members used park access maps from the city’s website to determine where disparities exist and made a deliberate decision to locate the project in an area that has been historically underserved.

Tracy Gomez, a project manager and fellow cohort member, said the group faced several hurdles in securing a site. Their first choice at the Bluffs Trail was withdrawn due to overlapping development plans. Ultimately, the city offered the parcel at Division Street and Park Avenue, which had no competing projects and could be equipped with irrigation.

“There has been nothing in that space,” Centeno said. “There used to be RVs parked there. The city had plans to create a green space through the area decades ago, but it never moved past the idea stage.”

Centeno described the future garden as a “living museum” designed like an orchestra—with seasonal color, year-round blooms, and a lush, wild aesthetic. The plant list includes penstemon, desert globemallow, and milkweed, among other California native species carefully selected to support bees, butterflies, and hummingbirds. The Inland Empire Resource Conservation District has committed to donating 80 to 95 plants from its nursery, and a California native plant specialist with the local Master Gardeners program has helped refine the planting plan.

The garden also supports the city’s Climate Action Plan by promoting water conservation. Case studies from the city’s Municipal Utilities and Engineering Department show that properties switching to native landscaping reduced water usage by as much as 70 to 80 percent. In one example, summer water consumption dropped from 62 units to just 16 units—a reduction of approximately 46,000 gallons. These findings were shared with the Redlands Chamber during the cohort’s presentation and helped secure approval for the project’s next phase.

“When I think about sustainability, I think about it from a public health standpoint,” Centeno said, citing how landfill methane emissions and water misuse can exacerbate respiratory illnesses like asthma. “It’s important to me that I live in a community that values the quality of life.”

The nine-month Leadership Redlands program encourages professionals across sectors to work collaboratively on a community-impact project. With 15 cohort members representing diverse industries—including marketing, education, finance, and business development—the team applied their individual strengths to a shared vision. They agreed on the garden proposal after each member submitted three to five project ideas and pitched them to the group.

“We each had to find our role,” Gomez said. “This experience has shown me that if I want something done, I need to be part of that change.”

The team is currently fundraising toward a $25,000 goal, the highest in Leadership Redlands’ history. So far, they’ve raised more than $17,000. Contributions will fund native plants, hardscaping materials, signage, public art, and benches. Donors contributing $500 or more will be honored with an engraved paver installed in the garden’s walking path.

“We’re really pushing to meet our goal by the end of the year,” Gomez said. “That way, we can move forward after the MoU is approved and begin preparing the site.”

Community members can donate online at gofundme.com/f/redlands-native-plant-garden. Donations by check can be made payable to the Redlands Chamber Foundation with the memo “Native Plant Garden Project” and mailed to 47 N. 1st Street, Redlands, CA 92373. All donations are tax-deductible.

Additional fundraising efforts include “Pack the House” events, where local businesses donate a portion of their proceeds to the garden. Supporters can also help by sharing the campaign or encouraging others to contribute.

“This is more than a garden,” the team wrote on their GoFundMe page. “It’s a legacy of beauty, learning, and connection for generations to come.”

Both Centeno and Gomez said the project has deepened their sense of community, introduced them to new partners, and sharpened their leadership skills.

“There were times we felt truly defeated,” Centeno said. “But our group has grit. We knew this mattered. And we kept pushing.”

Gomez added that she now sees Redlands as home—and is proud to invest in its future. “Now that I’m ready to raise a family here, I feel even more urgency to be part of the next generation giving back to this city.”

For more information, contact the cohort through the GoFundMe page or follow @leadershipredlands on Instagram for updates and events.