Rialto Appoints Army Veteran and Nonprofit Leader Edward Montoya Jr. to Vacant Seat

After spending three hours interviewing 15 candidates, Rialto’s city council voted Tuesday night to appoint Edward Montoya Jr., a former Army medic and nonprofit leader, to the seat left vacant by Mayor Joe Baca Sr.

Baca Sr. was elected as the city’s new mayor in last November’s general election. Montoya Jr. is set to be sworn in to finish his term, which expires at the end of 2026.

While the vote was unanimous, Baca shared his desire to see future appointments follow the “highest vote-getter” approach, while residents expressed frustration over what they considered an orchestrated decision to appoint Montoya.

The interviews included a two-minute opening statement by each candidate, followed by questions from council members. Each candidate then provided a closing statement.

The council eventually backed a motion by Councilwoman Karla Perez to appoint Montoya, a former Army medic and nonprofit leader, to complete Mayor Joe Baca Sr. unfinished term.

Montoya highlighted infrastructure improvements and sustainable growth as his key goals and expressed gratitude for his appointment.

“Thank you everyone for allowing me this opportunity,” Montoya said. “You won’t be disappointed.”

Many people questioned the decision to appoint Montoya, including Linda Chapman, a Rialto resident of 52 years, who described the process as feeling “staged.” She criticized the timing of the meeting and pointed out that the meeting was not made available online until the following morning.

While acknowledging that the city’s process to appoint Montoya was not illegal, Chapman argued it was unfair to bypass candidates who ran in the general election, even if they fell short, but “paid dues” by working for the people’s vote. She specifically advocated for Ana Gonzalez, the third-highest vote-getter in the November election.

“The people who go out, spend the money, take the time to ask the citizens for their votes, should be the ones that are considered,” Chapman said. “To me, it feels like they’re trying to stack the council.”

Perez did not respond to requests from KVCR and the Frontline Observer for comment. During the meeting, she described the decision as difficult before announcing her nomination.

Aside from Montoya Jr.’s swearing in ceremony, Chapman — along with other residents and community groups — is expected to propose an ordinance to urge the Council to support the highest vote-getter process for filling future vacancies next week.

Originally Published at KVCRNews.org