Colton Police Arrest Corona Man for Alleged Unlawful Sexual Intercourse with 14-Year-Old Child

Detectives from the Colton Police Department arrested a 28-year-old man from Corona on Jan. 2, 2025, for allegedly engaging in a sexual relationship with a minor under the age of 14. Albert Perez was taken into custody at his workplace in Fontana and booked at the West Valley Detention Center on charges of unlawful sexual intercourse and lewd acts with a minor, under California Penal Code sections PC 261.5 and PC 288(c)(1). As of Jan. 6, Perez remains in custody with bail set at $80,000.

The investigation began on Dec. 30, 2024, when a concerned individual contacted Colton police to report the alleged relationship. Detectives promptly took over the case and secured a Ramey Warrant, which allows law enforcement to arrest a suspect before formal charges are filed by the District Attorney’s office.

“This arrest demonstrates the importance of community members reporting suspicious activity to law enforcement,” said Colton Police Lieutenant Wilson. “We rely on these tips to act quickly and protect the most vulnerable members of our community.”

A Growing Threat: Online Predators

Authorities used this case as an opportunity to highlight the increasing risks of online predators using social media platforms and gaming networks to exploit children.

“Many predators use platforms like Instagram or online gaming to pose as peers and build trust with children,” Lt. Wilson explained. “Parents need to understand the risks and take proactive steps to educate their kids and monitor their activity. This issue requires ongoing communication and vigilance.”

Predators often begin by interacting with children in public spaces online, such as gaming lobbies, before transitioning to private messaging. Law enforcement warns that children may not recognize manipulative behavior, making parental oversight critical.

Protecting Children from Exploitation

The Colton Police Department urges parents and guardians to implement the following strategies to protect their children:

Monitor Online Activity: Regularly check social media accounts, privacy settings, and gaming platforms.

Educate About Online Dangers: Teach children about the risks of interacting with strangers and encourage them to report any suspicious activity.

Foster Open Communication: Create an environment where children feel comfortable discussing their online experiences with trusted adults.

How to Help

The investigation into this case is ongoing, and police encourage anyone with additional information to come forward. Those with relevant information are asked to contact Detective Anthony Orozco at (909) 370-5184 or aorozco@coltonca.gov.