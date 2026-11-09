Assemblyman Ramos Raises $5M for Family Assistance Program to Build Housing, Youth Center for Unhoused Youth

In an effort to help the region’s unhoused youth and prevent adult homelessness, California Assemblymember James C. Ramos presented a $5 million state funding commitment for Family Assistance Program, a local nonprofit, to build housing and provide support services for the region on Tuesday, Oct. 20.

The investment comes as 28,164 San Bernardino County K-12 students — 7% of total enrollment — were identified as homeless or lacking secure housing during the 2024-25 school year, according to the county’s Community Indicators Report. Among those students, 88% share housing with other families because of economic hardship.

“It’s time that we come together as a region, put a focus on our homeless youth, give them the resources that they need and ensure that they understand that their dreams are just as important as anyone else’s in the community,” Ramos said.

The funding will help establish a youth center in San Bernardino and advance housing plans at Patton State Hospital, according to Darryl Evey, CEO and executive director of Family Assistance Program.

Evey said the youth center would bring nonprofits together so young people could access substance use services, job assistance and career training.

According to Evey, there are about 10 organizations serving young people in San Bernardino that collectively pay roughly $50,000 monthly in rent — money he said could instead support services through a shared center.

“Children should not be focusing on ‘where am I going to eat, where am I going to sleep?’” Evey said.

Evey said they’re partnering with the City of San Bernardino to renovate vacant houses and turn them into transitional housing. They also plan to build an apartment complex on Patton State Hospital’s vacant land to increase housing opportunities for those in need.

LaRieya Boyd, a case manager and former client, said the organization helped her secure housing in less than a week after her adopted parents required that she leave home at 18. Boyd said she’s learned to forgive and looks forward to the future.

“For Family Assistance Program … it means opportunity,” Boyd said, “not just for housing but for other supports as well.”

Beyond job assistance, Boyd said the nonprofit currently provides tutoring, counseling referrals and help getting identification, drivers permits and licenses.

Evey said the organization expects funds to arrive in December or January. He also expects the youth center to be fully operational by May 2027.

“We want young people to not be homeless and not experience that, and plan for their future, and do the things that they need so that they never become homeless,” Evey said. “So when we work with young people, that’s going to solve homelessness.”