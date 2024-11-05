November 5, 2024

Rialto Police Awarded Grant from the Office of Traffic Safety to Increase Safety on Roads

2 hours ago Community News

The Rialto Police Department was awarded a $425,000 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS). The grant will support our ongoing enforcement and education programs to help reduce the number of serious injuries and deaths on our roads.

“This funding will strengthen our commitment to public safety in our community,” Chief Mark P. Kling said. “We will be able to increase our efforts in making our community safer, with directed enforcement towards impaired driving and speeding. Annually our department aims to lower injury traffic collisions.”

The grant will provide additional programs and resources, including:

  • DUI checkpoints and patrols focused on stopping suspected impaired drivers.
  • High-visibility distracted driving enforcement operations targeting drivers in violation of California’s hands-free cell phone law.
  • Enforcement operations focused on the most dangerous driver behaviors that put the safety of people biking or walking at risk.
  • Enforcement operations focused on top violations that cause crashes: speeding, failure to yield, stop sign and/or red-light running, and improper turning or lane changes.
  • Community presentations on traffic safety issues such as distracted driving, impaired driving, speeding and bicycle and pedestrian safety.
  • Collaborative enforcement efforts with neighboring agencies.
  • Officer training and/or recertification: Standard Field Sobriety Test (SFST), Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement (ARIDE) and Drug Recognition Expert (DRE).

The grant program will run through September 2025.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

