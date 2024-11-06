Student Voices Study at CJUSD Highlights Inconsistent Support and Social Exclusion for English Learners

The Colton Joint Unified School District (CJUSD) held its Community Cabinet event on October 23, bringing together district leaders, students, and community members in a compelling showcase of student perspectives and the district’s vision for equity in education. The event, focused on transparency and inclusivity, highlighted the findings from a series of student voice interviews, exposing challenges, aspirations, and crucial insights from the district’s diverse student body. CJUSD Superintendent Dr. Frank Miranda underscored the district’s commitment to equity, achievement, and wellness in addressing students’ evolving needs.

“We are doing a lot of work in terms of equity, achievement, and wellness,” said Dr. Miranda. “We are working to ensure our students get the best education possible in our district, and we are doing this together.”

Dr. Miranda’s remarks acknowledged the challenges of providing a high-caliber education to a vast population, referencing the Inland region’s significant student body. “There are about 1 million students in the Inland regions alone out of 5.9 million statewide,” he said, recognizing the CJUSD’s share in this educational responsibility.

With ambitious goals set for the 2024-25 academic year — a 10% increase in English and math test scores, a 95% graduation rate, and a 95% attendance rate — Dr. Miranda emphasized that CJUSD’s commitment to these targets represents more than mere numbers. “Some people do not believe this is achievable, but I believe in our district, our staff, our teachers, our students, and our parents,” he stated with resolve.

The district’s commitment to student success extends beyond academics. CJUSD’s Tomorrow’s Leaders Foundation, established just a year ago, has already made a tangible difference by distributing over $40,000 in scholarships to financially strained college students. This year, the foundation aims to raise $200,000 to further support students’ journeys toward higher education. The foundation’s mission, as outlined on the CJUSD website, is to “empower the next generation of leaders in our community by ensuring they have access to quality education and the opportunities they deserve.”

Unfiltered Student Voices Reveal Complex Challenges

A centerpiece of the event was the presentation of findings from student voice interviews, spearheaded by CJUSD’s newly appointed Equity Coordinator, Dr. Nyree Clark. Dr. Clark, a district veteran of 26 years, described the interviews as an opportunity to hear firsthand about the lived experiences of students, particularly those from underrepresented backgrounds. “This is an opportunity for us to ask students what is happening and what they are experiencing,” she shared. “I want you to listen to the findings as a student’s voice.”

Conducted in May 2024, these interviews spanned across 409 students from Colton, Grand Terrace, Bloomington, and Fontana, including a mix of English learners, reclassified fluent English proficient (RFEP) students, dual-identified students, long-term English learners, and newcomers. Translation services were offered to ensure students could express themselves freely in their native languages, primarily Spanish, Arabic, and Punjabi.

These discussions provided an unprecedented window into the complex educational experiences of CJUSD students, including the following key findings:

Newcomers : Many multilingual newcomers expressed that language barriers, public speaking challenges, and adjustment difficulties posed significant obstacles. However, students also displayed resilience, sharing how teacher support, peer connections, and extracurricular activities were critical to their adaptation. Issues of favoritism and social exclusion were raised, highlighting the need for a more inclusive environment.

: Many multilingual newcomers expressed that language barriers, public speaking challenges, and adjustment difficulties posed significant obstacles. However, students also displayed resilience, sharing how teacher support, peer connections, and extracurricular activities were critical to their adaptation. Issues of favoritism and social exclusion were raised, highlighting the need for a more inclusive environment. Long-Term English Learners : Struggling with subjects like math and science, long-term English learners cited inconsistent support in learning English and expressed that social pressures and limited academic expectations impacted their motivation. The findings emphasize the need for culturally inclusive support and practical language applications to aid their development.

: Struggling with subjects like math and science, long-term English learners cited inconsistent support in learning English and expressed that social pressures and limited academic expectations impacted their motivation. The findings emphasize the need for culturally inclusive support and practical language applications to aid their development. Dual-Identified Students : Balancing career goals with language acquisition, dual-identified students (those classified under multiple support categories) revealed mixed feelings about their future and academic progress. For this group, positive reinforcement and personalized guidance emerged as essential components of their educational experience.

: Balancing career goals with language acquisition, dual-identified students (those classified under multiple support categories) revealed mixed feelings about their future and academic progress. For this group, positive reinforcement and personalized guidance emerged as essential components of their educational experience. Reclassified Fluent English Proficient Students : RFEP students grapple with academic pressure, language barriers, and social dynamics. However, they highlighted that they thrive with support, recognition, and positive teacher-student relationships. The findings point to a need for improved support systems to facilitate a more inclusive academic environment.

: RFEP students grapple with academic pressure, language barriers, and social dynamics. However, they highlighted that they thrive with support, recognition, and positive teacher-student relationships. The findings point to a need for improved support systems to facilitate a more inclusive academic environment. English Learners: Effective teaching and student well-being for this group were found to rely on clear communication, personalized support, and empathetic teachers. Addressing academic and social challenges in conjunction with language barriers is crucial to fostering an inclusive environment for these students.

Equity-Centered Solutions and Strategies

Responding to the findings, CJUSD unveiled a series of strategies for the 2024-25 school year aimed at bolstering student support and addressing the challenges highlighted. The strategies, guided by Dr. Clark, include:

Academic and Language Support: Implementing personalized and differentiated instructional approaches to address the varying needs of English learners and other subgroups. Cultural and Linguistic Sensitivity: Fostering an environment that respects and reflects students’ diverse cultural backgrounds, ensuring they feel seen and supported. Family and Community Engagement: Increasing outreach to families, especially non-English-speaking households, to bridge communication gaps and encourage active parental involvement. Resource Allocation and Facility Improvement: Enhancing resources, classrooms, and facilities to better meet the physical and educational needs of students. Career Guidance and Extracurricular Engagement: Expanding career resources, workshops, and extracurricular activities to equip students with practical skills and increase post-graduation opportunities. Social and Emotional Learning: Integrating social-emotional learning to address students’ mental well-being alongside academic goals.

Schools within the district will be adapting these strategies to fit the unique needs of their specific student populations. “Not all schools will have the same strategies; each school will utilize strategies that apply to their specific students’ needs based on the findings,” Dr. Clark noted.

A Community Engaged in the Process

The Community Cabinet event underscored the importance of community involvement in the district’s mission for equitable education. Attendees, including parents and community members, were encouraged to review the student findings and share their thoughts and suggestions on CJUSD’s online platform.

Dr. Miranda closed the event by reiterating CJUSD’s commitment to a comprehensive approach in education that goes beyond academics to include wellness, community support, and inclusivity. “We’re doing this together,” he reminded the audience, emphasizing the district’s collective commitment to uplifting all students, regardless of background or language.

With these insights and actionable steps, CJUSD is setting the stage for an inclusive, supportive learning environment that seeks to honor every student’s voice and provide equitable opportunities for success.

