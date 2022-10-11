Colton Woman’s Club kicks off holiday season with Craft Fair

On Saturday October 8, The Colton Woman’s Club officially kicked off the holiday season with their Annual Holiday Craft Fair. Over 25 exhibitors displayed their creative offerings filling the entire clubhouse with much ado from the many visitors that came to see the handiwork and find the best deals.Coordinator Norma Gonzalez did a great job of organizing this event and commented that over 120 people attended. The entire clubhouse main room was packed by noon, and according to Norma, “more were expected.” The hours of the event were 9:00am – 2:00pm, and with the great turn-out of visitors, the Craft Fair could have easily continued on for a few more hours.

From cosmetics to scarves, plants to artwork, and jewelry to quilts, this creative showcase was one of the most successful events of the year. “Practically every item was handmade,” exclaimed Norma, who went on to say, “This kind of enthusiasm is contagious…the upcoming events look promising.”

CWC exhibitors, Liz Brown and Annie Brown.

In addition to the colorful items on display, outdoor entertainment was provided by Randy Lopez, who sang and danced welcoming the visitors coming to the event. Once inside, everyone was surrounded by colorful decorations, and booths, strategically set-up to entice the curious and leading to more interesting “discoveries” inside the main room.

Refreshments were offered, including snacks and beverages for those who wanted to take a break from bargain hunting. No matter what, the Holiday Craft Fair was fun and enjoyable, and the funds earned from booth rentals and refreshments all go toward the many programs offered by the CWC, such as scholarships and local charities.

“The was a great event,” smiled President Judy Dishaw, who is looking forward to the upcoming activities and programs offered by the Colton Woman’s Club. For more information about the Colton Woman’s Club, their programs or membership contact Judy @ 951-505-2191.