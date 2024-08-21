Rialto Resident’s Leadership Secures Riverside County Superior Court Approval to Investigate Animal Cruelty Crimes

On July 17, 2024, the Riverside County Superior Court officially granted Guardian Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) the authority to investigate animal cruelty cases, marking a major step forward in protecting vulnerable animals. This decision, five years in the making, allows Guardian SPCA to act as a Humane Officer with the power to investigate animal abuse, neglect, and felony animal crimes—a growing issue both locally and across the nation.

Rialto resident and Guardian SPCA CEO, James Martinez, who is also an Army veteran and law enforcement officer, welcomed the ruling, emphasizing the urgent need for additional resources in the fight against animal cruelty.

“Due to increased crime rates, local law enforcement agencies have found it increasingly difficult to effectively investigate allegations of animal cruelty and abuse,” Martinez said. “Unfortunately, instances of animal cruelty are on the rise.”

Martinez’s team, which includes former law enforcement officers, military veterans, and a veterinarian specializing in forensic investigations, has spent five years building Guardian SPCA’s foundation. With a focus on addressing both animal cruelty and domestic violence, the organization also provides job training for youth and veterans through a cadet-style program.

According to national statistics, approximately 10 million animals die each year from abuse, neglect, or cruelty in the U.S. Moreover, studies show a strong correlation between animal abuse and domestic violence, with more than 70% of domestic abusers also harming animals. Despite this, many cases go unreported or uninvestigated due to a lack of resources.

“This puts an additional tool in our kit to combat crimes against animals,” said Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco, who offered a letter of support to the court. “Riverside County Animal Control Officers will continue to protect people from dangerous animals, while the SPCA will protect animals from dangerous people. There is a need for both.”

Bianco also praised Guardian SPCA’s holistic approach, which includes not only animal protection but also youth mentorship, job training, and certification programs for aspiring Humane Officers, Animal Control Officers, and other wildlife protection roles.

“I am particularly impressed with the multi-faceted approach of this program. It not only protects animals and employs U.S. military veterans, but also offers youth mentoring through a cadet-style education and fitness program,” Bianco added. “This wraparound approach to common problems in our area is refreshing and a great opportunity.”

Riverside County District Attorney Michael A. Hestrin echoed Bianco’s sentiments, underscoring the importance of Guardian SPCA’s specialized expertise.

“The SPCA expertise is exactly what Riverside County law enforcement agencies need in order to ensure that we are protecting our people, and our animals, to the greatest extent possible,” Hestrin said.

Martinez also acknowledged the unique approach his team has taken, noting that both the District Attorney and Sheriff’s Department were intrigued by the way Guardian SPCA handles animal cruelty investigations. “Most police officers don’t think this type of detective work has the glory of being a real detective,” he said. “But I believe with the experience we have on this team, we can provide great police work and make a real impact on the animal cruelty crimes that often go unreported and even uninvestigated due to the lack of manpower.”

Reflecting on the five-year journey that led to this moment, Martinez expressed pride in his team’s dedication to the cause. “It’s exciting because I am teamed up with some great retired police detectives from all different types of backgrounds ranging from the Los Angeles Police Department to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department to the Glendale Police Department. All these detectives bring a specific expertise in investigations.”

He added, “The members of this team are really excited because of the love we share for animals and believe wholeheartedly in providing a voice for those who cannot communicate being a victim.”

With a dedicated veterinarian on staff, Guardian SPCA is well-positioned to bring much-needed attention and expertise to animal cruelty cases in Riverside County.

Donations to support Guardian SPCA’s efforts can be made at guardianspca.org.