Rialto USD Students Shine Bright at SIMSEF Awards

The science whizzes from Rialto Unified School District have once again proved their mettle at the San Bernardino, Inyo, and Mono Counties Science and Engineering Fair (SIMSEF). On March 14, the district’s students showcased their talent and science skills, earning a slew of awards across various categories.

RUSD students, ranging from elementary to secondary levels, stacked up admirably against some of the top science students in the area. The performance in the annual science fair was highlighted by several students earning a Silver Medal in the competition. John Philip Yu and Jennifer Velasco from Garcia Elementary School, Leilani Martinez, from Bemis Elementary School, and Mark Rivas and Ollie Grace Rodrigues from Eisenhower High School all earned Silver in the competition.

Additionally, several RUSD students also captured a Bronze Medal. Fitzgerald Elementary School’s Amelia Ortiz, Jard Garibay, and Renata Garcia were joined by Jahaira Maldonado, Rialto High School, and Carter High School students Jonathan Arevalo, Autumn Covington, and Aidan Lim as Bronze Medal winners.

These students’ achievements underscore their academic prowess, curiosity, and dedication to scientific exploration.

Please read below for a full list of award winners from the SIMSEF Awards.

Elementary Division Winners

Silver Medal

John Philip Yu, Garcia Elementary School

Jennifer Velasco, Garcia Elementary School

Bemis Elementary School: Leilani Martinez

Bronze Medal

Amelia Ortiz, Jard Garibay, Renata Garcia, Fitzgerald Elementary School

Secondary Division Winners

Category: Biomedical and Health Sciences

Nala Herrada Dominguez, Rialto Middle School

Participation

Natalia Jimenez and Frida Martinez, Kolb Middle School

Participation

Category: Biomedical Engineering

Ollie Grace Rodrigues, Eisenhower Senior High

Silver

Natalie Iraheta, Rialto High School

Participation

Category: Chemistry

Jabel Cervantes, Jehue Middle School

Participation

Category: Engineering Technology: Statics and Dynamics

Mark Rivas, Eisenhower High School

Silver

Jonathan Arevalo, Autumn Covington, Aidan Lim, Carter High School

Bronze

Category: Environmental Engineering

Emiliano Ruvalcaba, Rialto Middle School

Participation

Category: Mathematics

Jahaira Maldonado, Rialto High School

Bronze

Joseph Ramirez, Kolb Middle School

Participation

Category: Physics and Astronomy

Mauricio Barron, Kolb Middle School

Participation