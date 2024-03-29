Rialto USD Students Shine Bright at SIMSEF Awards

Rialto USD Students Shine Bright at SIMSEF Awards2 min read
The science whizzes from Rialto Unified School District have once again proved their mettle at the San Bernardino, Inyo, and Mono Counties Science and Engineering Fair (SIMSEF). On March 14, the district’s students showcased their talent and science skills, earning a slew of awards across various categories.
RUSD students, ranging from elementary to secondary levels, stacked up admirably against some of the top science students in the area. The performance in the annual science fair was highlighted by several students earning a Silver Medal in the competition. John Philip Yu and Jennifer Velasco from Garcia Elementary School, Leilani Martinez, from Bemis Elementary School, and Mark Rivas and Ollie Grace Rodrigues from Eisenhower High School all earned Silver in the competition.
Additionally, several RUSD students also captured a Bronze Medal. Fitzgerald Elementary School’s Amelia Ortiz, Jard Garibay, and Renata Garcia were joined by Jahaira Maldonado, Rialto High School, and Carter High School students Jonathan Arevalo, Autumn Covington, and Aidan Lim as Bronze Medal winners.
These students’ achievements underscore their academic prowess, curiosity, and dedication to scientific exploration.
Please read below for a full list of award winners from the SIMSEF Awards.
Elementary Division Winners
Silver Medal
John Philip Yu, Garcia Elementary School
Jennifer Velasco, Garcia Elementary School
Bemis Elementary School: Leilani Martinez
Bronze Medal
Amelia Ortiz, Jard Garibay, Renata Garcia, Fitzgerald Elementary School
Secondary Division Winners
Category: Biomedical and Health Sciences
Nala Herrada Dominguez, Rialto Middle School
Participation
Natalia Jimenez and Frida Martinez, Kolb Middle School
Participation
Category: Biomedical Engineering
Ollie Grace Rodrigues, Eisenhower Senior High
Silver
Natalie Iraheta, Rialto High School
Participation
Category: Chemistry
Jabel Cervantes, Jehue Middle School
Participation
Category: Engineering Technology: Statics and Dynamics
Mark Rivas, Eisenhower High School
Silver
Jonathan Arevalo, Autumn Covington, Aidan Lim, Carter High School
Bronze
Category: Environmental Engineering
Emiliano Ruvalcaba, Rialto Middle School
Participation
Category: Mathematics
Jahaira Maldonado, Rialto High School
Bronze
Joseph Ramirez, Kolb Middle School
Participation
Category: Physics and Astronomy
Mauricio Barron, Kolb Middle School
Participation
