Three People Arrested for Attempted Murder in Shooting

Redlands Police arrested three people Friday, March 22, in connection with a shooting at the Redlands Community Center Wednesday.

Investigators identified 19-year-old Isaiah Martinez, of Redlands, as the shooter and 20-year-old Jayson Alexandro Alfaro, of San Bernardino, as the getaway driver. A third suspect, a 17-year-old Redlands teen, was identified as an involved co-conspirator.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1200 block of Clay Street shortly after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 20. Arriving officers located one victim behind the Community Center at 111 W. Lugonia Ave. with a gunshot wound to his leg.

According to witnesses, the suspects chased the victim through the center and exited through the doors to the gymnasium. Martinez shot the victim outside the center before fleeing the scene.

Investigators believe the shooting was planned in retaliation for a stabbing that occurred in December 2022 near the Mountain Grove shopping center.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he is currently recovering. The Community Center was shut down and all activities canceled for the evening. The center reopened as usual Thursday morning.

All three suspects were arrested on attempted murder and conspiracy charges. Martinez is being held at Central Detention Center in San Bernardino on $2 million bail. Alfaro is being held at West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on $2 million. The teen suspect was also charged with a probation violation. He is being held at Juvenile Hall.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Redlands Police Department at (909) 798-7681.