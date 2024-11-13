San Bernardino Police Fatally Shoot Documented Gang Member After Attempted Escape and Armed Confrontation During Traffic Stop

A traffic stop turned deadly Thursday morning after a San Bernardino man armed with a loaded firearm attempted to evade police, resulting in an officer-involved shooting. The incident occurred on November 7, 2024, around 9:19 AM on the 1400 block of West 7th Street in San Bernardino.

According to San Bernardino Police Department records, officers stopped a vehicle driven by Albert Jose Rodriguez Jr., 48, for multiple vehicle code violations. Rodriguez, the sole occupant of the vehicle, allegedly refused to cooperate and repeatedly reached inside his shirt, where officers later found a firearm. When officers attempted to remove him from the vehicle, Rodriguez resisted and engaged in a physical struggle.

During the altercation, Rodriguez reportedly attempted to drive away, injuring one officer and trapping the other inside the vehicle. As the car continued moving, Rodriguez reached for his firearm, prompting an officer to discharge their weapon. The officer inside the vehicle then managed to steer it to safety, preventing a potential collision with other motorists.

After the vehicle was halted, officers retrieved the loaded firearm and provided medical aid to Rodriguez. Paramedics arrived shortly thereafter and transported him to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased. During a subsequent search of Rodriguez’s vehicle, officers found suspected narcotics. Rodriguez was identified as a documented gang member with a lengthy criminal history, including prior arrests for assault with a deadly weapon, narcotics sales, and illegal firearm possession.

The San Bernardino Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating the incident, with oversight from the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office. Authorities urge anyone with relevant information to contact Detective B. Nelson at (909) 384-5640 or via email at Nelson_Br@sbcity.org. Sergeant Erik Campos, the case’s issuing officer, can also be reached at (909) 384-5613 or campos_er@sbcity.org.