RUSD’s Eisenhower High Announces Valedictorian, Salutatorians for Class of 2025

Rialto Unified School District’s Dwight D. Eisenhower High School has a rich history celebrating academic excellence with the announcement of its top scholars for the Class of 2025. In a surprise ceremony, the school revealed that Ivan Manzo has been named Valedictorian, while JT Huour and Aidan Keo have earned the title of Salutatorians — a testament to their dedication, perseverance, and outstanding academic achievements.

The top three students of the RUSD’s flagship high school were formally recognized in a surprise ceremony at Eisenhower High School’s Career Center on March 6, where RUSD Interim Superintendent Dr. Judy White, Eisenhower High Principal Kristal Henriquez Pulido, school leaders, counselors, and RUSD Education Services representatives — alongside the students’ families — gathered to deliver the good news and celebrate their achievements.

With an impressive 4.7 GPA, Valedictorian Ivan Manzo has made history as both the top student in his class and the Rialto Unified School District’s 2024-2025 Student Board Member, a prestigious role rarely held by a valedictorian. Beyond representing student voices at the District level, Manzo has excelled in his studies and leadership. He has applied to UC Berkeley, UCLA, UC Irvine, and UC San Diego, with aspirations of becoming a lawyer.

Salutatorian JT Huour secured his place among the school’s top scholars with a 4.69 GPA. He has applied to California State University Channel Islands, Cal State Long Beach, Cal State Northridge, and Cal State San Bernardino as he prepares for the next chapter of his academic journey.

Salutatorian Aidan Keo, with a 4.6 GPA, has set his sights on some of the nation’s most prestigious institutions, including UC Berkeley, UCLA, USC, Yale, Stanford, UC Santa Cruz, UC Davis, UC Riverside, Cal State Long Beach, San Diego State University, and the University of Oregon.

As graduation approaches, Eisenhower High School celebrates not only these top scholars but also the entire Class of 2025. The school honored more than 60 seniors with a GPA of 4.0 or higher during the Distinguished Scholars Dinner at Sierra Lakes Golf Club on March 13, recognizing their remarkable achievements.

“It was wonderful to have a surprise visit by our Interim Superintendent Dr. White, with District staff,” smiled Principal Henriquez Pulido during the announcement ceremony. “It is a testament to the support our students receive. These students sacrificed and worked hard so we wanted to make this moment special for them.”

Dr. White read a poem she wrote, which celebrated the students and their academic success, during the ceremony. Afterward, Principal Henriquez Pulido asked Dr. White to give her a copy of the poem to share with the students.

Rialto USD will hold graduation for all high schools on Sunday, June 1, 2025, at the Toyota Arena in the City of Ontario. As the top academic students for the Class of 2025, Manzo, Huour, and Keo will walk behind the RUSD Board of Education onto the stage at the graduation commencements.