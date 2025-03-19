March 19, 2025

San Bernardino County DA Files Murder Charge Against Ryan Turner in Deputy Hector Cuevas Jr.’s Death

IECN Staff

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputy Hector Cuevas Jr. (right), who was killed in a pursuit-related crash, and suspect Ryan Turner (left), a repeat offender identified by Rialto PD as the driver of the stolen vehicle.

On Monday, March 17, 2025, defendant Ryan Turner Jr. (22) of San Bernardino, fled Victorville sheriff’s deputies in an alleged stolen vehicle, resulting in a pursuit that claimed the life of Deputy Hector Cuevas Jr.

Prosecutors from our Office of Traffic Safety Unit (OTS) and Investigators from our Bureau of Investigation responded to the scene of the accident and have been conducting a concurrent investigation with San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT).

Additionally, District Attorney Jason Anderson assigned a Deputy District Attorney from our Major Crimes Unit to join the OTS Unit in prosecuting this case.

On March 19, 2025, the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office has filed the following charges against Defendant Turner.

Count 1 PC 187 – Murder

Count 2 VC2800 – Evading an Officer

Count 3 VC10851- Driving or taking a vehicle without consent

The investigation remains ongoing and additional charges may be added. Defendant Turner is scheduled to be arraigned at Victorville Superior Courthouse, March 20, 2025, at 8:30am in department V9.

