The City of San Bernardino City Council has unanimously approved a $4 million funding commitment to support a new 30-unit, three story affordable housing project for veterans to be located at 1351 North E Street.

The project, being developed by the non-profit U.S. Vets in partnership with Kingdom Development, will provide permanent supportive housing for at risk and recently homeless veterans. Residents will also benefit from on-site supportive services tailored to the needs of veterans, including case management, food and hygiene supplies, transportation support, and employment assistance.

“Housing our veterans and their families in San Bernardino’s is a responsibility we take very seriously,” said Mayor Helen Tran. “This is why this project is so important.”

The 2025 San Bernardino County Homeless Point in Time Count found that approximately six percent of the County’s unsheltered homeless population are veterans.

The three-story, elevator-serviced building will feature one- and two-bedroom units serving veterans earning between 30% and 50% of the Area Median Income (AMI). Each unit will include a modern kitchen and bathroom with essential appliances. Amenities will feature a community center, common areas, and on-site laundry facility, fostering a strong sense of community and neighborhood integration.

The funds from the City of San Bernardino will be in the form of two long term loans using City Permanent Local Housing Allocation (“PLHA”) funds and Low-and-Moderate-Income Housing Asset Funds (“LMIHAF”) to be paid back over the next 55 and 57 years.

Other project partners include the County of San Bernardino and Home Depot. The property on E Street was donated to U.S. Vets by a Holocaust survivor with the intention for the land to be used as a thank you to U.S. World War II soldiers for his rescue.

The project is anticipated to be completed by the end of 2027.

U.S. Vets is a Los Angeles based nonprofit founded in 1993 by veterans to assist fellow veterans and their families transition from homelessness through tailored support to help them gain independence.