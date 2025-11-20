The Rialto Unified School District (RUSD) Board of Education has unanimously approved Dr. Alejandro Alvarez as the District’s next Superintendent, marking a new chapter of leadership for the city’s largest employer and its nearly 24,000 students.

In a 5-0 vote at the November 12, 2025, Board of Education meeting, trustees approved Dr. Alvarez’s contract following a months-long, community-informed search process. He will officially begin his tenure on December 1, 2025, succeeding Interim Superintendent Dr. Judy D. White, whose service concludes November 30. Dr. White, a former Moreno Valley Unified and Riverside County Superintendent of Schools, has led RUSD since March as the Board conducted its superintendent search.

“Dr. Alejandro Alvarez is an academically forward-thinking leader with the financial acumen to bring innovation, accountability, and a renewed commitment to the academic excellence our students deserve, our families expect, and our community proudly supports,” said Board of Education President Dr. Stephanie E. Lewis. “He is an experienced classroom teacher, administrator, and superintendent whose dedication to student achievement and equitable access will continue to move the Rialto Unified School District forward.”

Dr. Alvarez, who attended the November 12 meeting, brings three decades of public education experience and a clear belief in the power of schools to uplift communities. He currently serves as Superintendent of Bassett Unified School District and previously held leadership roles in Compton Unified and Fontana Unified, where he began his career as a classroom teacher. His academic background includes a Doctor of Education from the University of Southern California, master’s degrees from Harvard University and Azusa Pacific University, and a bachelor’s degree from the University of California, Riverside.

Board members emphasized that the search process was rooted in community voice, transparency, and alignment with the District’s core values.

“The Board approached this superintendent search process with the utmost seriousness and transparency, actively involving our community, staff, stakeholders, and most importantly, our scholars, to identify a leader who fully embodies the core values, vision, and commitment essential for our district,” said Board Member Evelyn P. Dominguez, LVN. “We are confident that Superintendent Dr. Alvarez will provide exceptional leadership, integrity, and innovation to our schools, always prioritizing safety, academic excellence, and compassion.”

RUSD Board Member Dakira R. Williams noted that the appointment reflects extensive feedback gathered from families, students, staff, and community partners.

“Dr. Alvarez brings a wealth of knowledge, relevant experience, and a deep commitment to student success, and I am confident that he is the right leader for this important season in our district’s history,” Williams stated. “Over the course of our search, we listened closely to the voices of our community. Through a thoughtful and collaborative process, we worked to ensure that the qualities and priorities expressed by our families, students, staff, and community partners guided our decision-making. Dr. Alvarez’s appointment reflects the culmination of that community feedback and our shared commitment to moving Rialto USD forward. I truly believe we are headed in the right direction with the right person leading our district at this time.”

Clerk of the Board of Education Edgar Montes echoed that sentiment, highlighting Dr. Alvarez’s focus on equity and student success.

“I am pleased to welcome Dr. Alejandro Alvarez as the new Superintendent of the Rialto Unified School District,” Montes said. “Dr. Alvarez brings strong leadership, a commitment to equity, and a clear vision for supporting our students, staff, and community. I look forward to working with him as we continue advancing the success and excellence of Rialto Unified. Please join me in welcoming Dr. Alvarez to our district.”

In addition to his educational leadership, Dr. Alvarez is a veteran of the United States Marine Corps Reserve, a background District officials say reflects the discipline, service, and compassion that align with RUSD’s mission to prepare every student for a successful future.

Rialto Unified, a state and nationally recognized district, is the city’s largest employer, with more than 3,536 employees serving approximately 23,600 students across 30 schools in Rialto, Colton, San Bernardino, Lytle Creek, and Fontana.

Dr. Alvarez also has deep personal ties to the community. He is married to Caroline Ochoa, a 31-year veteran Rialto USD educator who teaches kindergarten at Georgia Floyd Morris Elementary School and was named RUSD Teacher of the Year two years ago. The couple has two grown children, one a civil engineer and the other currently a college student.

RUSD Board of Education Vice President Joseph W. Martinez expressed optimism about the district’s future under Dr. Alvarez’s leadership.

“I am confident that better days are ahead. Dr. Alvarez is knowledgeable and ready for Rialto. He seems to have a steady hand and a good grasp of leadership. He is the right man at the right time,” Martinez said.

For his part, Dr. Alvarez said he is honored by the Board’s unanimous support and eager to begin working alongside educators, staff, families, and community partners.

“I am thankful for this opportunity and committed to building on the strong foundation already in place for our students,” he said. “Rialto is a vibrant community, and I look forward to working closely with our Board of Education, our staff, and our families to create even greater opportunities for every student we serve. I am excited to lead and thank the Board of Education for having trust in my ability to transform our district toward greater academic success, while keeping us fiscally solvent and thriving. As I step into the Superintendent role, I am deeply committed to listening, learning, and engaging with every corner of the Rialto community. I am eager to collaborate with our exceptional educators and support teams to build and strengthen systems that honor the diverse strengths of our students and meet the evolving needs of the district.”

As Rialto Unified transitions to this new leadership, the Board emphasized that its focus remains on championing academic growth, student well-being, and meaningful pathways that prepare students for the world they will one day lead.